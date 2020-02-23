The Roots & Boots Tour made a stop in Cedartown as the week came to a close and provided fans of country music an opportunity to see a pair of stars who have been making hits for decades.
Aaron Tippin and Sammy Kershaw took the stage this past Friday at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center for a one night show featuring the pair’s catalog of Nashville hits from years past and present.
The pair also brought a lot of fun for the night as they traded jokes and stories for a big crowd in Cedartown’s auditorium that is set to host more events on the stage in weeks to come.
Spotlights were focused on Tippin and Kershaw, the pair who are bringing country’s roots back to small town America on a tour that continued over the weekend into Dothan, Alabama and next weekend in Florida. They’ve been on stops all across North America and will be on more throughout 2020.
Kershaw has remained one of the most consistent power hitters in country music since his debut in the early 1990’s, and brought the same force to the stage in Cedartown during the show in attempts to recapture the spirit of country music.
He made contributions to more than just the charts. His platinum albums were propelled into the records books by hits such as “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore,” “National Working Woman’s Holiday,” “Love Of My Life,” “Cadillac Style,” “Don’t Go Near The Water,” “Haunted Heart,” and many other milestones over decades in country music.
Tippin – who marks his 30th anniversary as a recording artist this year – admits that he looks at his career longevity with a little bit of amazement. With hits like — “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong With The Radio,” “My Blue Angel,” and “Workin’ Man’s PhD.”
He was no stranger to country radio throughout the 90’s. His 1995 smash “That’s As Close As I’ll Get To Loving You” showcased a more dramatic side to his vocal approach.
As the new millennium dawned, Tippin returned to the top of the charts with “Where The Stars And Stripes And Eagle Fly,” a song that became part of the American soundtrack during the aftermath of 9/11.
The Performing Arts Center this weekend hosts the Cedartown Junior Service League Follies, and has the Cedartown High School Variety Show up on the schedule ahead. Check online for additional information this week about both shows.