Rockmart softball head coach Steve Luke is more than just an educator and leader on the field during the fall. He also is a homebuilder, taking a vehicle that once transported youth to school and back into a mobile space his family to enjoy on outdoor adventures.
Luke purchased the bus along with others in June 2019 along with a friend to strip out the old and recreate the interior with all the comforts of home over more than 8 months of work. He's nearing the finish line on the bus, which he re-painted and named "Blossom."
"Not only do I love to coach, but I have a hobby for building things as well," Luke said. "I enjoy making the old look new again."
Luke found another family who had converted a similar bus on which to base his own project, and got to work after school and games during the fall softball season. Though much of the bus's original interior was stripped out, the mechanical structure and driver's seat remains.
The interior space includes bench seating with a dinette, four person couch, a kitchen area, bunks and a master bedroom in the back. It wasn't all easy, he struggled to ensure he was working on a level with limited room in the backyard to work and a roof that sloped and uneven walls. Yet he made it work, along with installing plug-in power and running water that can be hooked up to Standard plugs at campsites.
"I put a storage room on the rear end of the bus to do that for ball bags, kayaks or fishing equipment," Luke said. "I can take just about anything that will fit in the space."
His goal was to create a tiny living space that he and his family can still call home when they pull into a campsite, and with coming additions of pull out grills and more storage space to add on will make it that much more a place to relax and have fun without being rooted to a foundation.
He added that he learned a lot along the way and developed new skills, getting better at everything from welding to wiring.
He's hoping to be able to take test run to Cave Spring as soon as possible to work out the kinks, and already has an RV frame ready to try another build.
"At some point I would like to do another one," he said. "It has definitely been a lot of fun."