Representatives from several law enforcement agencies around the region attended the funeral of Polk County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Barry Henderson on Saturday, honoring the man who helped so many during his time as a public servant.
Henderson died Tuesday following a two-month battle with COVID-19 that forced him to remain in an Atlanta hospital until he succumbed to his illness in the early morning hours of March 9 with his wife, Chrisy Henderson, at his side.
Henderson, who lived in Rome, had a combined 18 years of service with both the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Police Department. He was a classified gang expert for the state court system and oversaw the sheriff’s office’s work detail, C.H.A.M.P.S. program and Polk Safe Kids program.
His reputation as a person who volunteered whenever it was possible and who loved life was highlighted during Saturday’s service at First Baptist Church in Cedartown with Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain David Thornton and Polk County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain and Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon speaking.
Afterward, the procession traveled up Main Street in Cedartown and onto Ga. 1 North toward Rome Memorial Park South, where Henderson was laid to rest. Many people lined the sides of the road, especially in Cedartown, to pay respects to Henderson and his family.
The Cedartown Fire Department positioned a ladder truck next to the route with a large American flag hanging from it. Several law enforcement vehicles from the participating agencies joined the procession, which also included Polk County Fire Department personnel and trucks.
Earlier in the week, Blackmon spoke about Henderson’s wife and how she tells everyone she comes in contact with the importance of wearing a face mask. Chrisy Henderson became sick with COVID-19 around the same time as her husband but was able to recover.
“It’s one of those things you never think is going to happen, but it does,” Blackmon said.
Barry Henderson was 50.