Two of Polk School District’s newest police officers will be starting their service with extra protection and equipment thanks to a gift from the non-profit organization Georgia Police K9 Foundation.
The school district’s K-9 officers Phantom and Paco have been in training in Arkansas with their handlers in recent weeks and are scheduled to return this week and begin duty on each side of the county.
Georgia Police K9 Foundation, which has vested 129 Georgia law enforcement K-9s throughout the state, announced last week that Phantom and Pace are the latest to receive elite Stealth Fighter K-9 Ballistic Vests, a special medical kit and a Narcan Kit at a value of $2,200.
Each vest was designed to be worn at all times while on patrol and offer maximum mobility while protecting major vital organs, according to the foundation. The side panels, front chest plate and shoulder straps all have Level 3A ballistic panels in them that will stop all handgun ammo.
A cool mesh lining on the underside will provide continuous airflow between the dog and the vest, which allows water to escape the vest once the dog comes out of the water. The ballistic panels are sealed in a waterproof nylon and are removable so the vest can be easily cleaned. This vest weighs between 2.5 to 5.5 pounds, depending on size.
“These key details help protect our law enforcement K-9s from becoming exhausted from heavier vests, which may cause overheating,” stated a release from the foundation. “K-9 officers unconditionally run into dangerous situations, regardless of whether or not a suspect could be armed with a lethal weapon. The Georgia Police K9 Foundation could not be more excited knowing we have assisted in the protection of our K9 officers against work related injuries or worse yet, death.”
The medical kit and Narcan kit will also be valuable tools in the event either K-9 is injured or exposed to narcotics while in the line of duty.
“Our organization is honored to protect both K-9 Phantom and K-9 Paco with the Polk School District Police Department. It is through generous contributions and support that we are able to make a difference,” said Kyle Briley, founder and president of the Georgia Police K-9 Foundation.
K9 Phantom, a 20-month-old Belgian Malinois, and K-9 Paco, an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois, are ready to serve and protect the students of Polk School District for the mere payment of a reward toy and praise from their handlers.
Both selflessly serve as narcotics, fire arms, and tracking canines and were purchased following approval from the Polk County Board of Education in January.