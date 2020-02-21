A couple who have given back over the decades to local youth by giving them a loving home were shown appreciation for their efforts during a recent meeting of the Polk County Foster Parent Association.
Local foster parents George and Mattie Smith were celebrated for providing a place for children in their homes over the past 40 years at the Association's February meeting.
The pair became foster parents in October 1979, and during that time have provided a temporary foster home for over 150 children and adopted 2 children to stay in their family forever.
Polk County DFCS (Division of Family and Children Services) Director Susan Ollis also read and presented a letter of recognition from state and local DFCS leadership to thank them for their time spent over the past decades helping children.
"The Smith's have been faithful leaders and mentors to many other foster parents over the years, as well as, very active in the local foster parent association," DFCS' Robin Forston said in a release about the couple.
State Representative Trey Kelley presented the Smith’s with a plaque and letter from Governor Kemp expressing appreciation for their “devoted patience, love, and faith that you would make a difference in the life of Georgia’s children.”
They were also given a certificate and flag that was flown over the state capital in their honor.