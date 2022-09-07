A Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigned his position with the agency after learning of impending charges against him, including first-degree cruelty to children.
Jeremy Chubb, 28, of Rockmart, turned himself in to Polk County Sheriff officials Friday, Sept. 2, after warrants were issued for his arrest.
According to the GBI, the Polk County Police Department requested on Aug. 4 that the state agency investigate allegations of child abuse committed by Chubb while he was off duty. Polk County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon said Chubb was placed on administrative leave when they learned of the investigation.
Once the sheriff’s office was made aware that the GBI planned to take out warrants for Chubb’s arrest he was given the option to resign or be terminated, and he chose to resign, according to Blackmon.
Chubb is charged with felony first-degree cruelty to children - deprivation of sustenance, battery under the Family Violence Act. He turned himself in and bonded out later the same evening on $7,900 bond.
Blackmon emphasized that the allegations of child abuse were not job related and occurred while Chubb was off duty.
The GBI also took out warrants on Ashley Moody, 31, of Rockmart, in connection with the same investigation and charged her with two counts of party to a crime. She turned herself in on Friday as well and later bonded out.