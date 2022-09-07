A Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigned his position with the agency after learning of impending charges against him, including first-degree cruelty to children.

Jeremy Chubb, 28, of Rockmart, turned himself in to Polk County Sheriff officials Friday, Sept. 2, after warrants were issued for his arrest.

