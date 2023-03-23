Two women have been indicted in a case where prosecutors say they stole more than $30,000 from the Polk County Water Authority while they were employed with the utility.
Allison Danielle Blackwell, 46, of Silver Creek, and Alisa Jill Price, 55, of Cedartown, turned themselves in to authorities Wednesday evening after a warrant was issued for their arrest following a Polk County grand jury’s indictment of both on felony charges of theft by taking, theft by deception and making false statements or writings.
According to the presentation to the grand jury by the Polk County District Attorney’s Office, the two women are accused of defrauding the utility out of more than $30,000 by falsifying information regarding their pay between January 2016 and May 2019.
The presentment specifies that both women created the impression they were owed money for personal leave, sick leave, vacation, compensatory time and non-payroll related compensation in excess of that which the two were entitled to receive.
The grand jury, which was in session the week of March 13, provided a true bill for both women and charged them with three counts each of theft by taking, theft by deception and making false statements or writings. They were released on $20,000 bond each.
A GBI agent was brought in as a witness according to grand jury documents. Efforts to obtain more details about the state agency’s involvement in the investigation were unsuccessful early Thursday afternoon.
The Polk County Water Authority is an individual authority separate from the Polk County government. It supplies drinking water and sewer services to the unincorporated portions of the county.