Two women have been indicted in a case where prosecutors say they stole more than $30,000 from the Polk County Water Authority while they were employed with the utility.

Allison Danielle Blackwell, 46, of Silver Creek, and Alisa Jill Price, 55, of Cedartown, turned themselves in to authorities Wednesday evening after a warrant was issued for their arrest following a Polk County grand jury’s indictment of both on felony charges of theft by taking, theft by deception and making false statements or writings.

