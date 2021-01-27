A former Cedartown elementary school music teacher was arrested Tuesday and charged with improper sexual contact, according Polk County Jail records.
According to records, Sante Alana Duncan, 27, turned herself into authorities Tuesday afternoon at the Polk County Jail. She is charged with sexual assault by a person who has supervisory or disciplinary authority over another individual.
The warrant was issued Wednesday by the Polk School District Police, with Chief Michael McGee stating that the district had received information of alleged improper sexual contact by Duncan, who recently served as the music teacher at Cherokee Elementary School in Cedartown.
McGee said the victim of the crime is a Polk School District student but not one at Cherokee Elementary. He declined to comment further.
McGee said Duncan resigned earlier this month immediately after being confronted with the allegations. She remained in jail Wednesday without bond.
Duncan, whose address is listed as Dallas, began teaching at Cherokee Elementary in 2018, according to her information on a school-affiliated website. She started her teaching career with the Henry County School District in 2016.
Polk School District issued a statement Wednesday morning letting parents know that it was aware of the arrest and investigation, and that Duncan was no longer a district employee.
“When the PSD received information regarding Mrs. Duncan’s alleged conduct in early January, we immediately commenced an internal investigation,” the statement read.
“The matter has been turned over to the PSD Police Department and the Tallapoosa Circuit District Attorney’s office, and they will have the PSD’s full cooperation going forward.
“Because it is still a pending investigation, we are unable to comment further. However, we do want to assure parents that the charges did not involve a student at Cherokee Elementary, and that at no time was any student at Cherokee at risk of harm from Mrs. Duncan.”
The Polk Standard Journal has filed an open records request with the school police as well as the school system concerning the arrest.