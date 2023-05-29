Members of the American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 Legion Riders bring the American flag and the Legion flag forward at the start of the Memorial Day ceremony at Rockmart’s Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday, May 28.
Jeremy Stewart
Jeremy Stewart
Fred Hambright and his wife, Jenny Hambright, admire the memorial in the center of Cedartown's Veterans Memorial Park before the Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 29.
Jeremy Stewart
The American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 honor guard stands by during the Memorial Day Program at Rockmart's Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday, May 28.
Jeremy Stewart
Leonard Draper (right) speaks with Arleigh Ordoyne following the Memorial Day ceremony at Cedartown's Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, May 29.
Jeremy Stewart
Air Force veteran Glenn Robinson speaks during the Memorial Day ceremony at Rockmart's Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday, May 28.
Jeremy Stewart
A crowd of people attends the Memorial Day ceremony at Cedartown's Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, May 29.
Those who served and those who respect them came together at separate events this weekend to honor the ones who gave their lives for our country.
Rockmart’s American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 presented a program at Rockmart’s Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday, while the Cedartown Veterans Memorial Park Committee held a program at Cedartown’s Veterans Memorial Park on Monday.