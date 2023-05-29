Memorial Day programs pay tribute to the fallen

Those who served and those who respect them came together at separate events this weekend to honor the ones who gave their lives for our country.

Rockmart’s American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 presented a program at Rockmart’s Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday, while the Cedartown Veterans Memorial Park Committee held a program at Cedartown’s Veterans Memorial Park on Monday.

Air Force veteran Glenn Robinson speaks during the Memorial Day ceremony at Rockmart's Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday, May 28.
Local attorney and military veteran George Mundy speaks at the Memorial Day ceremony at Cedartown's Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, May 29.
Flags line the edge of the walkway at Rockmart’s Veterans Memorial Park during the Memorial Day program at Rockmart's Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday, May 28.
