Looking to pick up its first win of the season, the Rockmart High School football team managed to hold off a Class 5A team on its home field Friday night to get a “W” on the board for 2022.

Visiting Cass, the Yellow Jackets hung on to top the Colonels 30-21. Cass got inside Rockmart’s 25-yard line trailing 27-21 in the fourth quarter but was unable to score, turning the ball over on downs.

