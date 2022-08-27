Looking to pick up its first win of the season, the Rockmart High School football team managed to hold off a Class 5A team on its home field Friday night to get a “W” on the board for 2022.
Visiting Cass, the Yellow Jackets hung on to top the Colonels 30-21. Cass got inside Rockmart’s 25-yard line trailing 27-21 in the fourth quarter but was unable to score, turning the ball over on downs.
Rockmart’s Lanear McCrary then broke loose on a 78-yard run deep into Colonels’ territory on the ensuing possession to set up a 33-yard field goal by Jose Alegria that sealed the Yellow Jackets’ win.
Dennis Sims continues to be an explosive player for Rockmart as he ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown for the second week in a row, this time for 95 yards. He also scored on a 62-yard pass from JD Davis.
Cam Ferguson had a 2-yard touchdown plunge late in the first quarter that gave the Jackets a 13-7 lead, and McCrary scored on a 23-yard run midway through the second quarter as Rockmart (1-1) built a 27-14 halftime lead.
Devin Henderson, who started at quarterback for Cass, scored on a 2-yard keeper in the first quarter to make the score 7-7. Following a long kickoff return by Sacovie White to the Rockmart 23-yard line, Cass (0-2) went ahead 14-13 on an 11-yard touchdown run by Mac Nelson.
Quarterback Brodie McWhorter came on in the second half and responded with a touchdown to White on a crossing route and the junior receiver weaved his way into the end zone. That narrowed Rockmart’s lead to 27-21.
The Jackets will be off next Friday but will return to action the following week as they travel to Dalton on Sept. 9.
NOTE: Friday’s game was the first time Cass and Rockmart had met each other since 1981. The two programs had been staunch rivals throughout the 1970s before reclassification led them their separate ways. Rockmart’s win gives them a 9-1-1 record in the overall series.