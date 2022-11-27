After a season working to overcome setbacks in hopes of going deeper into the playoffs, the Rockmart Yellow Jackets sat on the verge of knocking off the Class AA defending state champs Friday night.
But a 94-yard touchdown drive by host Fitzgerald in the final minutes of regulation led to overtime and a 21-14 loss for the Yellow Jackets in the state quarterfinals.
No. 7-ranked Rockmart never trailed through four quarters of action, leading 7-0 in the first quarter and 14-7 at halftime against the top-ranked and undefeated Purple Hurricanes.
Down a touchdown with 6:11 left in the fourth quarter, Fitzgerald (13-0) got the ball after a three-and-out by Rockmart that ended with kicker Jose Alegria pinning the home team on its own 6-yard line after a well-placed punt.
A facemask penalty by the Jackets and the first big runs of the night by Fitzgerald sparked the start of the drive to get the opponents into Rockmart territory quickly. Six plays later, Fitzgerald scored on a 3-yard run with 3:16 left and tied the game at 14-14 with the extra point.
Neither team got close to scoring for the rest of regulation. Rockmart (10-3) attempted a hail mary on the last play of the fourth quarter as JD Davis threw it up to Braylon Jones, but the pass fell incomplete.
Fitzgerald had the ball first in overtime and scored on a 1-yard run to cap off the possession, which started off at the 15.
Rockmart’s Cam Ferguson pushed the ball down to the 6-yard line, but Davis was caught behind the line for a 3-yard loss on third down. The Jackets ran a reverse, which was unsuccessful and included a holding penalty to Rockmart and a personal foul call for Fitzgerald, leading to a replay of downs at the 10-yard line.
On fourth-and-5, Davis dropped back to pass and threw it to Tristan Anderson in the end zone where the ball was dropped to end the game.
Davis scored the Jackets’ first touchdown, capping off the opening drive with an 11-yard run with 5:52 left in the first quarter. Alegria hit his first of two extra points for the 7-0 lead. The key play of the drive came on a 12-yard gain on a reverse to Jones on fourth-and-7 to get Rockmart down to the Fitzgerald 13.
Rockmart’s next possession ended when a high snap to Alegria went over his head on a punt attempt. He recovered the ball but was tackled on the Rockmart 12. JJ Stocks sacked Fitzgerald’s quarterback for a loss on third-and-9, and a 37-yard field goal attempt fell short of the goal post as the first quarter came to an end.
A second Rockmart miscue led to a touchdown for the Purple Hurricanes as Davis was hit as he attempted a pass and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Fitzgerald at the Rockmart 36.
An offsides penalty on third-and-5 helped Fitzgerald keep the drive going that resulted in a 2-yard touchdown run with five minutes left in the half.
Rockmart answered on the ensuing drive, however, as JoJo Haynes scored on a 3-yard run to put the final touch on a 10-play, 58-yard drive with 27 seconds left in the second quarter.