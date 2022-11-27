After a season working to overcome setbacks in hopes of going deeper into the playoffs, the Rockmart Yellow Jackets sat on the verge of knocking off the Class AA defending state champs Friday night.

But a 94-yard touchdown drive by host Fitzgerald in the final minutes of regulation led to overtime and a 21-14 loss for the Yellow Jackets in the state quarterfinals.

