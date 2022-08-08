There’s hardly been anything slow about the Rockmart Yellow Jackets’ approach to football in the last five years.

So when Lanear McCrary took to the outside and raced 42 yards to the end zone on the second play of Rockmart’s preseason scrimmage against Bremen on Friday, it was less of a revelation than it was a reassurance that the Jackets are a talented and capable program.

Rockmart’s Lanear McCrary (5) looks for an opening during Friday’s scrimmage. The senior running back had 121 yards and two touchdowns on four carries.
Rockmart lineman Braxton Waddell (56) and running back Cam Ferguson (10) push forward to help block for a play against Bremen during Friday’s preseason scrimmage at Rockmart High School.
A full look at the new artificial turf at The Rock football stadium at Rockmart High School. The installation was completed just hours before the Jackets’ scrimmage against Bremen on Friday.
