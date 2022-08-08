There’s hardly been anything slow about the Rockmart Yellow Jackets’ approach to football in the last five years.
So when Lanear McCrary took to the outside and raced 42 yards to the end zone on the second play of Rockmart’s preseason scrimmage against Bremen on Friday, it was less of a revelation than it was a reassurance that the Jackets are a talented and capable program.
But still, with a long season ahead and more than its fair share of unlucky breaks and detours in the past, Jacket head coach Biff Parson knows the road is never that easy.
“It’s a process. This is going to be a long journey,” he said after his team dutifully handled the visiting Blue Devils to outscore them 38-0 on the just-recently refurbished field at The Rock.
“It’s not necessarily about Bremen, it’s about Rockmart. It’s always going to be that way. I’ll probably say that for, hopefully, 15 weeks. I’m excited about the effort.”
JD Davis stepped back behind center for the first time since late in last season’s regular season finale when he suffered a knee injury that kept him out of Rockmart’s first-round playoff game and in rehab through most of the offseason.
The junior stayed alert in the backfield and made highly-accurate throws for 106 yards and a touchdown while going 5-for-8 passing in the first half. His top target, Dennis Sims, showed he’s just as prepared for his senior season with three catches for 88 yards.
McCrary, meanwhile, scored a pair of touchdowns on four carries for 121 yards. The senior’s 42-yard score just over a minute into the first quarter was eclipsed by a 68-yard sprint to the goal line on a one-play drive in the second quarter.
“We’re trying to find out what our team’s made of, what our character is going to be, who we can trust, what our personnel is going to be in different spots. We’re playing a lot of people at different spots, offensively and defensively. There were some bright moments. A lot of these guys make plays because their athletes. We threw the ball well. We caught the ball well. We ran the ball well,” Parson said.
Nyreon Cooper ran for a 27-yard touchdown, JoJo Haynes had a 14-yard TD, and Ty’Shawn Johnson was on the receiving end of a short 4-yard toss from Davis for a score with 22 seconds left in the first half.
The Jackets finished the first 24 minutes of play with 311 yards of offense compared to Bremen’s 59 as the defense kept the Blue Devils at bay. Sacks by Grant Lisk, JJ Stocks and Brent Washington joined Washington’s fumble recovery in the second quarter as highlights.
With Rockmart up 35-0 at halftime the rest of the contest was held with a running clock and the Jackets played all second- and third-string players, who still kept Bremen scoreless while returning kicker Jose Alegria had a 42-yard field goal for the half’s lone score.
Alegria, a sophomore, hit three of Rockmart’s extra points while freshman Filiberto Duarte made the other two. While the evening did feature punts and kickoffs, no live coverage was used and returners called a fair catch each time.
The scrimmage was the first time the Jackets were able to step foot on their newly-installed artificial turf field as crews were working up until Friday afternoon putting the finishing touches on the project.
Parson had a positive report on the new surface after the contest and extended his thanks to the school board and the community for putting the turf on the most recent Education Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax that voters passed last November.
He said players were excited to finally be able to play on the field.
“They’ve been excited to get on this turf for a long, long time. And the way it all worked out we weren’t able to get on it until tonight. And now it’s back to hopefully getting on this thing and rocking and rolling. But now it’s back to getting into meetings, getting ready for Pickens County,” Parson said.
Rockmart’s second, and final, scrimmage will be this Friday in Jasper against Class 3A Pickens. The Jackets will then have a week to prepare for the regular season opener at home against cross-county rival Cedartown on Aug. 19.