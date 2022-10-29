After nearly a month since last playing in their home stadium, the Cedartown Bulldogs wasted no time Friday night getting down to business and, in the process, crossing off a goal on their to-do list.
In control from the start of the game and scoring on every possession in the first half, No. 1-ranked Cedartown rolled to a 48-14 win over visiting Southeast Whitfield at Cedartown Memorial Stadium and wrapped up the Region 7-4A title for a third straight season.
Playing a homecoming game with a true feeling attached to it, the Bulldogs finished the first half with 318 yards of offense — all on the ground — while Southeast had 46 yards in Cedartown’s first game on Doc Ayers Field since Sept. 30.
Senior standout Harlem Diamond covered 37 yards to score on the fourth play of the game and rushed for a 42-yard touchdown to cap off the Bulldogs’ second possession on its second play.
Meanwhile, Patrick Gardner had a 50-yard touchdown run, and Khamarion Davis scored on an 82-yard sprint. Both scores were the lone plays of a possession.
Cedartown head coach Jamie Abrams, who has now led the Bulldogs to the region’s top spot in each of his first three seasons, said the milestone is just part of the overall plan.
“It's where we want to be. That's the thing, being where we want to be and challenging them to get better every week and keep improving. You can't rest on what's already happened,” Abrams said.
The Raiders had just three first downs in the first half against Cedartown’s brutal defense, which has allowed an average of 6.4 points per game this season. Two of those came as a result of Cedartown penalties.
“We started a little faster on defense than we did last week, and that's what we wanted to do to make sure we didn't let them get anything going. I was a little disappointed in the penalties. That's the big thing that we've got to clean up, and just play clean, not making those silly mistakes,” Abrams said.
Cedartown (9-0, 4-0 7-4A) led 48-0 at halftime and gave up two touchdowns in the second half after long drives by Southeast against some of the Bulldog’s younger players.
Southeast’s second possession ended with Brady Ensley’s punt being blocked by Reonte Porter. The ball traveled backward to the Cedartown end zone where Bulldog Eli Barrow jumped on it to lead to a 20-0 score with 6:44 left in the first quarter.
The Raiders’ first prolonged series came on the ensuing drive as a Cedartown pass interference allowed them to convert on third-and-1, but Southeast would be forced to punt for the third time after failing to get another first down.
A short punt allowed Cedartown to score quickly on its next possession, thanks to an Xavier Hargrove 9-yard run. Eri Velasquez made the third of his five extra point attempts to make it 27-0 with 34 seconds left in the period.
Southeast’s second-quarter drives stalled out before any real progress. Quarterback Brayden Miles fumbled the ball on a run late in the second half and Cedartown’s Orlando Lopez recovered it, leading to a 3-play drive capped by a 10-yard touchdown run by Tae Harris to make it 48-0.
Miles led the Raiders on a nine-play, 67-yard drive on the first series of the third quarter that ended with a 15-yard touchdown run by Miles around the right end. Brandon Munoz made the extra point.
After Cedartown punted two plays into the fourth quarter, Southeast had Jacob Layman come in at quarterback to lead one final drive in the game. A couple of Cedartown penalties helped keep the Raiders’ offense on the field, with a facemask call moving the ball down to the Bulldogs’ 1-yard line.
Layman then lofted a pass to the left and hit receiver Elijah Couch on a touchdown pass with only seconds left on the clock. Munoz’s kick was good as the final horn sounded.
Cedartown finishes the regular season next Friday with a trip to Northwest Whitfield. With the region title well in hand, the Bulldogs have secured home-field advantage for at least the first two rounds of the GHSA state playoffs.