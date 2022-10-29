Bulldogs run over Raiders to clinch region title

Cedartown's Xavier Hargrove runs the ball for a big gain during the first half of a Region 7-4A contest against Southeast Whitfield at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 28.

 Jeremy Stewart

After nearly a month since last playing in their home stadium, the Cedartown Bulldogs wasted no time Friday night getting down to business and, in the process, crossing off a goal on their to-do list.

In control from the start of the game and scoring on every possession in the first half, No. 1-ranked Cedartown rolled to a 48-14 win over visiting Southeast Whitfield at Cedartown Memorial Stadium and wrapped up the Region 7-4A title for a third straight season.

Cedartown's Eli Barrow (12) celebrates with teammate Edgar Casimiro-Martinez after he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown against Souteast Whitfield on Friday, Oct. 28.
Cedartown's Patrick Gardner (left) runs the ball as Southeast Whitfield's Alberto Rios reaches out to try and tackle him during a game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 28.
Cedartown's Maleek Frederick works his way up field for a run against Southeast Whitfield at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 28.
