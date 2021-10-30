LaFAYETTE — A fourth-quarter comeback Friday night kept the Rockmart Yellow Jackets on the path to a possible fifth straight region title with a 38-30 win over LaFayette on the road.
The Region 6-3A battle gave the Jackets their toughest game since their season-opening loss to Class 6A Rome and nearly became their first defeat in eight games as the visitors trailed 27-17 heading into the final 12 minutes of the game.
Cam Ferguson ran in a touchdown from 4 yards out early in the fourth quarter and Keyshaun McCullough tacked on a 14-yard TD gallop to put the Jackets in front, 31-27, with five minutes to play. Quarterback JD Davis later gave his team a little extra breathing room with a 36-yard TD run.
LaFayette got three of the points back on a 39-yard field goal by Jacob Brown with three minutes to play. However, Rockmart was able to run out the clock and keep their unbeaten region record intact.
The Jackets have won 38 consecutive region games that stretches back to 2016, the first season under head coach Biff Parson.
Rockmart (8-1, 7-0 6-3A) will be back home on Friday as the Jackets host unbeaten Ringgold for the region championship. The Tigers defeated Sonoraville 40-7 this past week. The winner of the Ringgold-Rockmart game will earn the No. 1 seed from Region 6-3A and host the No. 4 seed from Region 8-3A in the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 12.
LaFayette (4-5, 3-5) will go into its home game with North Murray still with a path for getting into the Class 3A state playoffs as the outright No. 4 seed.
Brown booted a 46-yard field goal in the first quarter as the Ramblers went into the second period of play trailing 10-3. But a 12-yard touchdown pass from Zach Barrett to Trey Taylor, along with Brown's extra point, tied the score.
Late in the first half, a fumble recovery by Dawson Losh, caused by Austin Tucker, got the ball back for the Ramblers and Brown would nail a 35-yard field goal to give LaFayette a surprising 13-10 lead at intermission.
The Jackets answered early in the third quarter on a 19-yard TD pass from Davis to Jakari Clark. However, Barrett would connect with Sam Hall to stun the Jackets with a 64-yard touchdown pass.
Later in the third period, after Tucker forced another Rockmart fumble, he would get the call himself and answered with a 24-yard TD run that boosted the home team's lead to 10 points with just 12 minutes to play.
Individual statistics for Rockmart were not available as of press time.
