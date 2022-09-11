DALTON — In a high scoring, turnover-filled game, Rockmart High School outlasted the Dalton Catamounts on the road to pick up a 63-42 win at Harmon Field on Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets, now 2-1, used a 21-point third quarter to overwhelm the Catamounts, who fell to 1-2.

