DALTON — In a high scoring, turnover-filled game, Rockmart High School outlasted the Dalton Catamounts on the road to pick up a 63-42 win at Harmon Field on Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets, now 2-1, used a 21-point third quarter to overwhelm the Catamounts, who fell to 1-2.
Jojo Haynes, Rockmart’s leading rusher, opened the second-half scoring with a 38-yard touchdown on the ground. Dalton failed to recover the ensuing kick, which allowed quarterback JD Davis to drive and score on a 9-yard rush. Bubba Tanner took the ensuing kick to the house, which stopped the bleeding only for a moment. Four plays later, Davis found Dennis Sims on a 38-yard pass to take the lead 49-28.
Heading into halftime, Class AA Rockmart held a 28-21 lead despite turning the ball over three times.
The Yellow Jackets fumbled the game’s opening kickoff, giving the Catamounts the ball on the Rockmart 41-yard line.
Five plays later, Dalton running back Tyson Greenwade scored the game’s first points, breaking a 22-yard touchdown run. In the second quarter, Rockmart fumbled another kickoff, giving the Catamounts the ball at the Jacket 10-yard line. Dalton would score three plays later from an Adriel Hernandez rush from inside the 5-yard line.
Greenwade found his way to the end zone later in the first half on an 8-yard score that would tie the game at 14. While he led the Catamounts in rushing and receiving for the game, it wasn’t enough to lead to a win for the 5A squad.
For the game, he tallied 107 yards on 20 carries. Greenwade scored late in the fourth on a 61-yard pass from Ethan Long, also finding the end zone on a 6-yard run in the same quarter.
But the Rockmart defense made plays to keep them in the game. After the Jackets drove 82 yards at the end of the first quarter, Dalton forced a fumble on its 6-yard line. The Jackets forced a fumble on the ensuing play, giving Bobby High a scoop-and-score touchdown and Rockmart a 14-7 lead.
The Yellow Jacket defense held the Catamounts to 94 yards total on the ground, forced three punts and stopped the Catamounts on a fourth down before halftime in the non-region tilt.
Haynes finished with 224 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the wild game, while Davis had 124 passing yards and 65 rushing yards, totaling three touchdowns. Brent Washington came up big on both sides of the ball for the Jackets, picking up seven total tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a 30-yard rushing touchdown on offense.
With the win, Rockmart claims their first victory against the Catamounts since 1979 — where the two teams met in the state quarterfinals — and moves the all-time series to 4-2 in favor of the Catamounts.
Rockmart returns to The Rock this Friday for the first time since a season-opening loss to Cedartown to face perennial Class A power Irwin County.