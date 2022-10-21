Jackets roll to blowout win over Warriors

Rockmart's J'veon Griffin (12) works his way through Gordon Central's secondary on a big gain during a Region 7-AA game Thursday, Oct. 20, at Rockmart High School. Griffin scored one of the Jackets' nine touchdowns in the contest.

 Jeremy Stewart

Dennis Sims scored three touchdowns, Cam Ferguson recovered two fumbles and the Rockmart Yellow Jackets shut out their third straight Region 7-AA opponent for a 63-0 victory over Gordon Central.

Playing on an uncommon and cold Thursday night in October, Gordon Central traveled to The Rock and found no traction against the No. 10-ranked Jackets as the home team routed the turnover-plagued Warriors.

Gordon Central quarterback Peyton Wilson (13) goes back to pass the ball while Rockmart's Lanear McCrary (5) battles to get to him during a Region 7-AA game Thursday, Oct. 20, at Rockmart High School.
Rockmart's Cam Ferguson (10) heads up the field with the ball while keeping an eye on Gordon Central's Joshua King during a Region 7-AA game Thursday, Oct. 20 at Rockmart High School.
Rockmart kicker Jose Alegria kicks an extra point off of a hold by JD Davis during the second quarter of a Region 7-AA game against Gordon Central on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Rockmart High School.
