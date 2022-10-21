Rockmart's J'veon Griffin (12) works his way through Gordon Central's secondary on a big gain during a Region 7-AA game Thursday, Oct. 20, at Rockmart High School. Griffin scored one of the Jackets' nine touchdowns in the contest.
Dennis Sims scored three touchdowns, Cam Ferguson recovered two fumbles and the Rockmart Yellow Jackets shut out their third straight Region 7-AA opponent for a 63-0 victory over Gordon Central.
Playing on an uncommon and cold Thursday night in October, Gordon Central traveled to The Rock and found no traction against the No. 10-ranked Jackets as the home team routed the turnover-plagued Warriors.
The win keeps Rockmart (6-2, 4-0 7-AA) in control of its own destiny for a possible sixth straight region title with two weeks left in the regular season and long road trips ahead to Fannin County and North Murray.
“We're focused on how good of a team we can be Monday through Thursday and let the final product take care of itself on Friday. I'm super proud of their efforts. Obviously any time you shut a team out that's outstanding, and our kids are enjoying that moment,” Rockmart head coach Biff Parson said after the win.
“We've got to continue to keep working. We've got two road games ahead. The next two weeks are far away. Fannin is going to be good, and North Murray's going to be good, which is what we want heading into the stretch and getting ready for playoffs.”
Rockmart has outscored opponents 216-14 in its four region wins this season, with its last three games totaling 168 points to none.
Thursday’s game was moved from its usual Friday night spot as a result of a shortage of officials, according to Rockmart High School, but that didn’t seem to faze the Jackets any as they came out firing on all cylinders.
Gordon Central (0-8, 0-4 7-AA) received the opening kickoff but fumbled and Ferguson recovered it for Rockmart. Brent Washington then ran the ball 26 yards to the end zone with just nine seconds expired.
A punt on the Warriors first real possession was followed by a Jacket scoring drive that was highlighted by a 31-yard run by Nahzir Turner, who took the ball in from 3 yards out on the next play.
Another lost fumble by Gordon Central, this time recovered by Rockmart’s Nyreon Cooper, started another successful drive for the Jackets, this one capped off by Ty’Shawn Turner’s 4-yard scamper into the end zone with 42 seconds left in the first quarter.
“We had a really good week of practice. That's important. And I think this team is starting to understand what we can be. We're not there yet. But we practiced hard this week. We're focusing on Rockmart and not worrying about our opponent as much,” Parson said.
Jose Alegria kicked his third of seven extra points and Rockmart held a 21-0 lead they would simply build on from there, scoring four touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 49-0 at halftime.
Ferguson recovered his second Gordon Central fumble of the game and Sims scored back-to-back touchdowns, the first on a 9-yard pass from JD Davis following the lost fumble, and then on a 55-yard punt return.
Braxton Carnes came in at quarterback for the Warriors and was able to help get the visitors positive yardage on their next drive until he threw an interception returned 62 yards by Rockmart’s Braylon Jones for a score.
Jones then worked on offense and caught a pass from Davis on the Jackets’ next possession that covered 20 yards and led the way for Sims to close out the first half scoring by catching a 17-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds left.
The Warriors would fail to convert a first down in the second half with a running clock and plenty of substitutions for Rockmart.
The Jackets, meanwhile, added on to their tally with 15-yard touchdown runs from J’veon Griffin and Anson High in the third quarter. Filiberto Duarte made the extra point attempts both times.