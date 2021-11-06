Rockmart’s football team has met with adversity on several occasions this season, but the Yellow Jackets have still managed to reel off eight wins in a row.
With the Region 6-3A championship on the line Friday night at The Rock, the team had to face more obstacles while battling an undefeated Ringgold team with the hope of winning its first ever region title.
But Rockmart hunkered down and battled for four quarters to pull out an 18-6 victory over the visiting Tigers and secure its fifth straight region championship. The streak is the longest in Rockmart history and gives the Jackets the No. 1 seed going into the GHSA Class 3A state playoffs.
Rockmart will host Stephens County in the first round next Friday. Stephens finished as the No. 4 seed in Region 8-3A with a 7-3 record.
The Jackets (9-1, 8-0 6-3A) were forced to adapt to change quickly in the contest as sophomore starting quarterback JD Davis was injured during the team’s first drive of the night and did not return.
Senior Mason Phillips took over behind center for the rest of the night and put Rockmart on the board with a touchdown pass midway through the first quarter. The extra point attempt failed after the snap was low.
A field goal attempt by kicker Jose Alegria in the first quarter was blocked by Ringgold.
The Tigers (9-1, 7-1) scored on a 30-yard field goal by Landon Eaker less than three minutes into the second quarter, but Rockmart answered with a scoring drive that was capped off with a 4-yard touchdown run by Cam Ferguson.
The kick failed and Rockmart went into halftime up 12-3.
Ringgold cut the lead in half in the third quarter with a second Eaker field goal, but the Jackets extended their lead again with a 2-yard run into the end zone by Brent Washington.
The ensuing 2-point conversion attempt failed as Phillips’ pass to Jakari Clark in the end zone fell incomplete.
The Jackets finished with 329 yards of total offense, including 242 on the ground after rushing 51 times in the game.
Neither team would score again, and Rockmart would be able to celebrate another region championship under head coach Biff Parson.
It is also the Jackets’ final 6-3A title for at least a few years as Rockmart will drop down to Class AA next season as part of the GHSA reclassification for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.