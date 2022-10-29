JD Davis hit Tristan Anderson on a 42-yard touchdown pass to complete a quick response to a Fannin County touchdown late in the third quarter to set up a 21-7 Rockmart win on the road Friday night.

The victory sets up a region championship showdown on Friday, Nov. 4, when the Jackets travel to take on North Murray in the final game of the regular season.

