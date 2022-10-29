JD Davis hit Tristan Anderson on a 42-yard touchdown pass to complete a quick response to a Fannin County touchdown late in the third quarter to set up a 21-7 Rockmart win on the road Friday night.
The victory sets up a region championship showdown on Friday, Nov. 4, when the Jackets travel to take on North Murray in the final game of the regular season.
Rockmart (7-2) remained undefeated at 5-0 in Region 7-AA play after fighting off a tough-minded Rebel squad in Blue Ridge for the ninth game of the year. The Jackets battled with penalty calls that kept Fannin drives alive.
The game began positively enough for Rockmart as Nyreon Cooper recovered the opening kick at midfield following an onside attempt by Fannin County. Junior running back Brent Washington broke free for a 24-yard touchdown run a few plays later.
The extra point attempt by Jose Alegria was good to put the Jackets up 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.
Things began to stall for Rockmart afterwards, and it wasn’t until early in the second quarter that the Jackets were able to put points on the board again, this time thanks to a 6-yard touchdown by Lanear McCrary.
Fannin County (5-4, 3-2 7-AA) received the second half opening kickoff and managed to methodically move down the field with the help of some Rockmart penalties. The Rebels converted on fourth-and-1 at the Rockmart 5-yard line before scoring on a 1-yard quarterback keeper with 45 seconds left in the third quarter.
The ensuing drive began on the Rockmart 33, but the Jackets wasted little time in moving the ball down to the Fannin 42 before Davis found a wide open Anderson down the left sideline to pick up another touchdown and get back the 14-point lead with 9 seconds on the clock.
Both teams traded drives with no scoring in the fourth quarter, and Rockmart’s drive for a sixth straight region title stayed alive.
Head coach Biff Parson and his team head to North Murray this coming Friday. Rockmart is 6-0 all-time against the Mountaineers, including winning the last two meetings when both teams were members of Region 6-3A.
North Murray comes into the game off of a bye week with a record of 6-3 overall and 4-0 in the region. The Mountaineers lost to Fannin County 68-42 on Oct. 14.