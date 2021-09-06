High school students and fans are planning to be back out cheering on their football teams this week, and Rockmart is ready to dive into their region schedule with a celebration.
Rockmart High School is marking its Homecoming Week this week with a parade through downtown Rockmart on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and the crowning of the queen and king on Friday night.
Tuesday’s parade is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and will begin and end at the Rockmart Municipal Complex (the old Rockmart High School campus). The route will go down Piedmont Avenue and up Elm Street before returning.
Friday’s football game against Coahulla Creek will be the Jackets’ first game since defeating Villa Rica on the road on Aug. 28. It will be both team’s first game against Region 6-3A opponents.
Rockmart’s 2021 homecoming queen will be crowned at halftime of the game, while the homecoming king will be announced at the homecoming dance after the game.
Here is a list of this year’s RHS Homecoming Court representatives:
Senior Representatives: Deidric Gibson. Omarion Garrett, Payton Baldwin, Clayton Floyd, Terrion Webb, Caleb Chambers, Becca Sides, Logan Adams, Hope Garrett, Landyn WIgley, TaKiyah Cummings and Jeanna Suppes.
Junior Representatives: Ty’Shawn Johnson, Jakiryah Tolbert, Maddie Owens and Montreas Simmons.
Sophomore Representatives: Edward McAlister, Caitlin Pinion, Lauryn Clark and Jake Bailey.
Freshmen Representatives: Luke Clay, Olivia Leggett, Jayla Ware and Josiah Boykins.
This Friday also is scheduled to welcome back Cedartown High School’s football team, as they completed a 10-day COVID-19 protocol on Friday. The Bulldogs will host New Manchester in a non-region tilt at Doc Ayers field after having to cancel its last two contests, including its cross-county rivalry game against Rockmart.