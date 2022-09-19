Big plays and some untimely penalties led to a tough night for the Rockmart Yellow Jackets on Friday as they lost to the visiting Indians of Irwin County 28-14.

In the first meeting between the two programs, the Jackets got behind in the first quarter and couldn’t catch up as the visiting squad from Ocilla found the right plays to push themselves ahead of the hosts in the final non-region contest for Rockmart.

