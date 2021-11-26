A second-half surge powered the Cedartown Bulldogs to a state quarterfinal victory Friday night and a spot in the Final Four for the first time in 20 years.
The Bulldogs defeated Perry 39-25 in Middle Georgia in the Class 4A Elite Eight and will play in the semifinals next Friday at Carver-Columbus.
CJ Washington led Cedartown's offense as the Georgia commit rushed for three scores and caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Reece Tanner. Harlem Diamond opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown run and Mario Maldonado kicked a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Cedartown (11-1) has now won eight straight games and is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2001 when the Bulldogs reached the Class 3A championship game.
Perry has won seven games in a row prior to Friday night's game. The Panthers had not given up more than 31 points in a game all season.
Washington, who is being recruited as a defensive back, had a 60-yard run for a touchdown in the first quarter that gave Cedartown a 14-6 lead.
The Bulldogs went into halftime with a 17-12 lead, but Perry scored early in the third quarter to put the Panthers in the lead 18-17 after their third missed extra point.
Washington had a 2-yard touchdown run with 3:06 left in the quarter, and a two-point conversion attempt put Cedartown back in the lead, 25-18.
A 6-yard TD by Washington preceded a Perry score that made it 32-25 in the fourth quarter, then Tanner hit Washington for a 36-yard touchdown pass.
Perry (11-2) attempted to score on a last-minute drive that put the Panthers inside the 20 with less than 45 seconds left, but Tanner stepped in front of a pass into the end zone and intercepted the ball to ultimately end the game.
Cedartown has a 5-1 record in the playoffs under second-year head coach Jamie Abrams.
The Bulldogs will have to hit the road once again next week as they travel to Columbus for the semifinal showdown with the Carver-Columbus Tigers. Carver High, the Region 2-4A champs, defeated Dougherty 16-14 on Friday and is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2011 when the school was in Class AA.
In the other two Class 4A quarterfinals North Oconee defeated Bainbridge 29-24 and Benedictine topped Marist 24-21.