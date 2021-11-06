Plenty happened in Friday night’s Region 7-4A tilt at Cedartown High School to solidify the Bulldog’s claim to the region’s 2021 title.
But the final touchdown allowed the team to celebrate a former teammate’s life and make him a part of the victory.
With the score 49-0 late in the fourth quarter and a running clock in the second half, Cedartown senior Demarieo Sims took the ball from quarterback Drew Ledbetter and jogged the final 24 yards of the game untouched into the end zone.
The touchdown made it 55-0, with Cedartown defeating Heritage-Catoosa to win its second straight region championship. But the score meant something more for the Bulldogs as 55 was the jersey number for MJ Whatley, a Cedartown player who died in January after being found unresponsive in his home.
Cedartown coach Jamie Abrams said he had discussed with Heritage coach E.K. Slaughter about letting them get the score to 55 if it came to that.
“I appreciate coach Slaughter for allowing us to score that last touchdown to make it 55,” Abrams said as a photo of Whatley was put on the scoreboard along with the final score.
“Demo was one of his very, very close friends. Jordan (Johnson) and him were cousins and Jordan had already scored, so I thought that was the right thing to do with (Sims) and I appreciate coach Slaughter for letting us do that.
“The kids have been through a lot. So being able to finish it off and cap it off that way was special I think.”
The end definitely set a different tone than the beginning of the game, as Cedartown’s offense hit the ground running and its defense once again proved why it’s one of the top ones in Class 4A.
Harlem Diamond scored on an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage, CJ Washington had a 56-yard touchdown run on the Bulldogs’ third offensive play of the game, and Cedartown (8-1, 5-0 7-4A) scored each possession in the first half to go into halftime up 42-0.
“We came out and got it done. I thought for the most part we played really well. We came out probably as strong as we've come out all year. That's good to see going into the playoffs,” Abrams said.
With the No. 1 seed in Region 7-4A for the second year in a row, the Bulldogs will host Hampton in the first round of the GHSA Class 4A state playoffs next Friday. Hampton (3-5) finished as the No. 4 seed from Region 5-4A and defeated a 1-9 North Clayton team on Friday, 38-0.
“We'll continue to do what we do. And if we can fix something, we'll fix it,” Abrams said. “We look at it every week. Our kids do an outstanding job preparing, showing up, watching film, doing all the things we're asking them to do so I can't be more proud of them.”
Diamond finished with just seven carries for 155 yards and three touchdowns, adding a 1-yard and a 34-yard score to his game-opening touchdown.
Patrick Gardner had eight carries for 87 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs, while Jordan Johnson caught all three of quarterback Reece Tanner’s completions for 92 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown to close out the first quarter.
Cedartown finished the first half with 325 yards rushing while Heritage was held to 58. The Generals (6-3, 3-2) did not have net positive yardage in the second half as both teams used back-up players.
Heritage’s best possession came in the first quarter when quarterback Kaden Swope was able to spearhead a solid drive that included three first downs and brought the Generals to Cedartown’s 21-yard line.
But back-to-back incompletions by Swope on third and fourth down ended the visitor’s drive, and Cedartown took over on downs.
Eri Velasquez performed kicking duties for the Bulldogs usual kicker Mario Maldonado was sidelined with an injury. Velasquez was a perfect 6-for-6 on extra points. Junior Castanon kicked the extra point after Khamarion Davis broke free for a 63-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, which made it 49-0.