Three players rushed for 100 yards and the “Junkyard Dawgs” overwhelmed their opponents on defense to lead Cedartown to a 35-0 win over Sequoyah on Friday night.

Despite two turnovers that kept the Bulldogs from scoring even more points, Cedartown easily handled the visiting Chiefs and held them to less than 50 yards of total offense for the entire game.

Cedartown’s defense dominates Sequoyah in shutout win

Cedartown's Harlem Diamond (10) races in front of Sequoyah's Taiwo Ogundele during a game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2.
Cedartown’s defense dominates Sequoyah in shutout win

Cedartown's Patrick Gardner (2) pushes his way into the end zone for a touchdown against Sequoyah during a game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2.
Cedartown’s defense dominates Sequoyah in shutout win

Sequoyah quarterback Alex Conti turns to the backfield at the start of a run during a game against Cedartown on Friday, Sept. 2.
Cedartown’s defense dominates Sequoyah in shutout win

Cedartown head football coach Jamie Abrams talks to his team following a 35-0 victory over Sequoyah at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2.
