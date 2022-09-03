Three players rushed for 100 yards and the “Junkyard Dawgs” overwhelmed their opponents on defense to lead Cedartown to a 35-0 win over Sequoyah on Friday night.
Despite two turnovers that kept the Bulldogs from scoring even more points, Cedartown easily handled the visiting Chiefs and held them to less than 50 yards of total offense for the entire game.
Patrick Gardner scored three touchdowns for the Bulldogs while bulldozing his way through the Sequoyah line. Harlem Diamond added two scores on the way to a game-high 126 yards on 16 carries. And Xavier Hargrove finished with 10 carries for 100 yards.
Cedartown (3-0) finished with more than 350 yards rushing against the Class 6A team at Cedartown Memorial Stadium. Meanwhile, a full defensive effort put Sequoyah on its heels and kept the team from Canton winless on the season.
“Defensively, we were able to hold them out of the end zone. Offensively, I feel like we sputtered a little bit,” Cedartown head coach Jamie Abrams said. “We didn't quite perform the way that we would like to. We turned the ball over, which we obviously don't want to do. Twice in the second half there. So I'm not really pleased with that.”
Gardner had already picked up his three scores of the night when he fumbled on the first play of the second half after running nearly 30 yards.
The next time came early in the fourth quarter when Xavier Hargrove was bumped after catching a pass from Reece Tanner and lost the ball just inches from crossing the goal line. Sequoyah recovered the ball both times but would go three-and-out each time.
While many teams have had a bye week through the first three weeks of the season, Class 4A Cedartown will play its fourth game in a row on Sept. 9 at Calhoun before getting its first of two open dates.
Abrams said he doesn’t feel his players are getting tired, especially since most starters only played part of the second half of the Week 2 matchup against Callaway thanks to a 47-0 lead and a running clock.
“We didn't play the whole game last week, but we did have to finish the game this week. I don't know. I think they're fine. But you're dealing with kids. So every once a while ... you may deal with some distractions, but you’ve got to be able to overcome those distractions and the good teams do,” Abrams said.
Forced to punt on its first possession, Cedartown got on the board late in the first quarter with a nine-play, 80-yard drive kicked off by a 39-yard run by Diamond. It would take two plays once inside the 10-yard line to get Gardner over the goal line from 3 yards out.
The extra point by Eri Velasquez was good to put the home team up 7-0.
Next came a seven-play, 68-yard scoring drive capped off by another 3-yard run by Gardner. Diamond set up the touchdown this time with a 24-yard run on third-and-1.
With the extra point no good, Cedartown went back on defense and hounded Sequoyah’s receivers, leading to an interception by Bulldog Tae Harris that put his team back on offense at the Chiefs’ 30.
After gaining to the 17-yard line, Tanner lost the ball while maneuvering in the backfield but recovered it himself before picking up 11 yards. Gardner once again was called on to reach the end zone with 2:45 left in the first half.
Sequoyah (0-3) was called for offsides on the ensuing extra-point attempt, moving the ball closer to the goal line and setting up a two-point play by Tanner to make it 21-0.
Diamond scored from a yard out to cap a 12-play, 76-yard drive in the third quarter, and then covered the final 3 yards of a drive late in the fourth quarter. Hargrove picked up first downs on runs of 10 and 11 yards on the two previous plays before Diamond’s last touchdown.
Cedartown will play its second of three higher-class teams on the schedule this week when it travels to Calhoun for another round with the Yellow Jackets, which have won back-to-back games in come-from-behind fashion.
“I mean, if you're talking about football in Northwest Georgia, you've got to talk about Calhoun,” Abrams said. “Nothing but respect for their program and what they've done over the past, I guess, close to 25 years. They've been very successful and done an excellent job up there. So it'll be a tough task. And going on the road I'm sure it will be a really good environment.”
The Bulldogs have lost to Calhoun each of the last two seasons, with last year’s 31-7 loss their only defeat during the regular season.
NOTES: Friday was the first meeting between Sequoyah and Cedartown. … Former Cedartown standout and current Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was on the sidelines of Friday’s game. The All-Pro NFL player is a familiar face around the Bulldogs’ weight room during the off-season. The Browns open the regular season Sept. 11 at the Panthers. … Friday was Senior Night at Cedartown Memorial Stadium as senior members of the football team, cheerleading squad, band and cross country team were honored before the game. After the game, Cedartown senior cheerleader Edy Lee was named Miss Bulldog and senior football player Cornell Medellin was named Mr. Bulldog.