This was not a usual spring for head coach Jamie Abrams and the Cedartown Bulldogs. But they are secure in the fact they have players who can be successful once the 2023 high school football season comes around.

Suiting up for the team’s annual Red and White Game on Friday, players displayed solid effort in the intrasquad scrimmage that basically served as only their fourth official spring practice instead of its normal spot as the end to spring.

Cedartown quarterback Drew Ledbetter steps back in the pocket during the 2023 Red and White Game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday, May 19.
Cedartown's Isaiah Johnson (5) finds space to run near Grant Kirkpatrick (40) during the 2023 Red and White Game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday, May 19.
Cedartown's Juelz Davis (33) goes through pre-game warmups prior to the 2023 Red and White Game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday, May 19.
Cedartown's Daeton McCain (36) runs down Ty Dulaney during the 2023 Red and White Game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday, May 19.
