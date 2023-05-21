Cedartown head football coach Jamie Abrams (center) talks to players in the middle of Doc Ayers Field prior to the 2023 Red and White Game on Friday, May 19. The Bulldogs will be looking to fill several spots this upcoming season following the graduation of a number of longtime contributors.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown's Sam Smith (13) tries to pull free while running the ball during the 2023 Red and White Game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday, May 19.
This was not a usual spring for head coach Jamie Abrams and the Cedartown Bulldogs. But they are secure in the fact they have players who can be successful once the 2023 high school football season comes around.
Suiting up for the team’s annual Red and White Game on Friday, players displayed solid effort in the intrasquad scrimmage that basically served as only their fourth official spring practice instead of its normal spot as the end to spring.
Abrams said a week delay because of a number of players competing in the state track and field championships and the afternoon rain showers that popped up last week caused some changes in their usual spring schedule.
“So, you know, we're limited in the things that we can do right now. But we're just looking to try to find out who can perform, who you can depend on and looking to see who will execute,” Abrams said.
The Bulldogs planned to hold three more practices after the scrimmage, with the last set for Tuesday afternoon before the final three days of classes. Then it will be about a week and a half before the start of summer workouts in June.
“We're going to get a lot better in a lot of spots, especially in those spots where we're inexperienced. We're trying to see who can come out and get better each day and who will make a conscious effort to get better,” Abrams said.
Cedartown will be looking to fill several holes left by 16 graduating seniors who helped develop a culture of winning over the last three seasons, leading to three straight region championships and a Class 4A state championship game appearance to close out 2022.
Friday’s scrimmage saw quality performances from players who could be prime candidates for those spots as the Red team won 31-11.
Quarterback Drew Ledbetter, who played behind senior Reece Tanner last season as a junior, got several reps behind center on both the Red and White squads.
Rising juniors Demarcus Gardner and Tae Harris contributed to both sides of the ball. The two returning first-team all-region players had highlights in the passing game for the Red team.
Harris caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Ledbetter in the first half and Gardner hauled in a 37-yard pass on the first play of the second half to kick off a scoring drive capped off by a 23-yard touchdown pass from Ledbetter to Astin Turner.
Edgar Bermudez made both extra-point attempts. The White team’s lone score in regular play came at the end of the first half as Junior Castanon connected on a 30-yard field goal.
Isaiah Johnson showcased his abilities to run the ball at quarterback, and Sam Smith got chances to remind the coaches of his prowess on the ground game.
The most important thing for Abrams is to discover what the team’s chemistry will be come time for preseason practice.
“We're trying to figure that out. I think the guys are there, and I've got an idea, but we don't have our true identity yet. Obviously every team, because you have different people, is going to be a little bit different. We'll see what we can get done and how much better we can get here in the next couple of months,” Abrams said.
“Usually they find out a lot about themselves in the summertime. So that's what I fully anticipate happening. Once we get to go off to some camps and do some things and kind of be together.”
Kicking Showcase
In a change of pace from the normal spring game routine, Cedartown’s kickers got to display their talent in a kicking competition during halftime with them kicking field goals from increasing distances that added points to their team’s total.
Bermudez added 10 points to the Red team’s score as he made four out of five field goals and was the only kicker to succeed from 30 yards and 35 yards.