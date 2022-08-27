Cedartown's Cornell Medellin (4) gets a hand on Callaway quarterback DeShun Coleman (1) during Friday's game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium. The Bulldogs held Callaway to just 30 yards in the first half of the 47-7 victory.
Former "The Voice" contestant and Cedartown High School alumnus Jason Wilkes sings the national anthem prior to Friday's varsity football game between Cedartown and Callaway at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown's Harlem Diamond (left) and Taidji Neal (right) take down Callaway's Quay Whitfield during the first quarter of Friday's game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.
Jeremy Stewart
Doc Ayers Field debuted a shiny new look Friday night in Cedartown. The Cedartown Bulldogs, however, were up to their same winning ways.
Cedartown scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and held the game in its hand for the rest of the night as the Bulldogs trounced Callaway 47-7 in the first varsity football game on the new artificial turf at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.
It was the second week in a row the Bulldogs defeated a Class AA top-ten team as the Class 4A squad started the season 2-0 following a 27-14 win over cross-county rival Rockmart in the season opener.
But Friday was the first contest on Cedartown’s home field following the offseason installation of a new artificial turf, and the Bulldogs gave it a workout racking up 375 yards of offense while holding Callaway (0-2) to 144 yards.
The Cavaliers had just 30 yards of offense in the first half as Cedartown’s “Junkyard Dawg” defense completely shut down the visitors after a first possession where they picked up two first downs.
Cedartown was leading 7-0 in the second quarter when Callaway punted for the third straight time, putting the Bulldogs on their own 41-yard line. Two plays later, Reece Fountain found Harlem Diamond on a cross route and the senior speedster took off 56 yards for a touchdown.
Eri Velasquez connected on his second of five extra points to put Cedartown up 14-0, opening the way for a successful night for Bulldog fans.
The home team took advantage of excellent field position on its next two possessions following Callaway punts.
Tanner hit Tae Harris for a 35-yard touchdown pass on the lone play of Cedartown’s next series. Then Diamond had a 13-yard punt return that started the Bulldogs on the Cavalier 22 for their next possession. Patrick Gardner pounded his way through the middle and scored on a 1-yard run with 2:22 left in the half.
Gardner finished with 11 carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns, both from a yard out. Diamond had 150 all-purpose yards — including 79 on the ground — while Tanner went 5-for-5 passing for 111 yards and two touchdowns as well as 25 yards rushing.
Xavier Hargrove scored on a 5-yard run midway through the third quarter that made it 35-0, followed by another three-and-out by Callaway. Cedartown began substituting judiciously for the rest of the game.
The Bulldogs still put offensive pressure on the visitors, picking up a 6-yard touchdown from Isaiah Johnson early in the final quarter — held with a running clock — followed by a 30-yard TD scamper from Jaquaveon Price with less than six minutes left to play.
Callaway broke through to score with under three minutes to go as Quay Whitfield punched the ball into the end zone from the 3 after covering 44 yards on the previous play with mostly younger players on the field.
Cavalier quarterback DeShun Coleman faced consistent pressure in the backfield and pin-point coverage in the secondary by Cedartown. Coleman finished 6-for-18 passing for 45 yards.
The Bulldogs will be back at Doc Ayers Field next Friday as they welcome 6A Sequoyah.
NOTES: This was the first time Cedartown had defeated Callaway. The two programs had only met twice — in 2014 and 2015 — with the Cavaliers winning both times … Jason Wilkes, a Cedartown native and former “The Voice” contestant, sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to Friday’s game. Wilkes has been a recording artist and musician for nearly two decades and is a 2003 graduate of Cedartown High School.