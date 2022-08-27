Doc Ayers Field debuted a shiny new look Friday night in Cedartown. The Cedartown Bulldogs, however, were up to their same winning ways.

Cedartown scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and held the game in its hand for the rest of the night as the Bulldogs trounced Callaway 47-7 in the first varsity football game on the new artificial turf at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.

Bulldogs control Cavaliers in first game on new turf

Cedartown's Harlem Diamond (10) pushes away a Callaway player as he picks up big yardage on a play in the first quarter of Friday's game at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.
Cedartown quarterback Reece Tanner looks downfield for a receiver during Friday's game against Callaway at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.
Cedartown enters the field during pregame ceremonies prior to facing Callaway on Friday at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.
