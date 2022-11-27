After traveling more than 250 miles to Southwest Georgia, Cedartown’s perfect season hung in the balance in the den of the Bainbridge Bearcats on Friday night. But the Bulldogs had saved up some fight for one more push.
Trailing 21-13 at halftime, No. 1 Cedartown made the appropriate adjustments and came back from the break to hold No. 6 Bainbridge scoreless in the final 24 minutes and score two touchdowns in the third quarter in a 26-21 victory.
The win gives the Bulldogs home field advantage in the Class 4A semifinals this Friday at Cedartown Memorial Stadium against the No. 2-ranked North Oconee Titans, who come in with their own undefeated record after topping Wayne County 31-12 in the quarterfinals.
Cedartown (13-0) struck first, scoring on an 11-play, 90-yard drive with 3:33 left in the first quarter as Harlem Diamond found his way into the end zone from 14 yards out. Eri Velasquez made the extra point to put the Bulldogs up 7-0.
Bainbridge (8-5) answered immediately, however, with quarterback Jahmarion Smith scoring on a 2-yard run to cap a seven-play, 73-yard drive with 42 seconds to go in the opening period.
The ensuing drive ended for Cedartown when Bainbridge’s Donterious Williams recovered a fumble on a high snap 40 yards for a touchdown less than two minutes into the second quarter to give the Bearcats a 14-7 lead.
Patrick Gardner got the Bulldogs within one of the host team on a 34-yard run with 6:44 before halftime. Cedartown attempted a two-point conversion on the extra point but quarterback Reese Tanner’s pass went incomplete.
Bainbridge would strike again before the break as Antavious Murphy intercepted Tanner and scored on a 68-yard return with 23 seconds on the clock for a 21-13 Bearcats lead.
After working to recapture their momentum, the Bulldogs finally got back in the scoring column with 5:38 to go in the third quarter when Xavier Hargrove found the end zone on a 23-yard scramble. A fumbled snap on the extra point attempt left Cedartown still trailing 21-19.
Smith was sacked by Cedartown’s Eli Barrow early in the ensuing drive, causing him to fumble the ball, which was recovered by Barrow on the Bearcats’ 9-yard line. A couple plays later and Diamond ran 4 yards into the end zone for a touchdown and the 26-21 lead thanks to the extra point by Velasquez.
The game was a rematch of a 2020 quarterfinal game won by Bainbridge at Cedartown Memorial Stadium. This week’s contest will be Cedartown’s first time hosting a state semifinal game since 1985 when the Bulldogs defeated Gainesville 7-0 in the Class 3A playoffs.