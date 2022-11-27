Bulldogs come from behind to top Bainbridge in Class 4A quarterfinals

The Cedartown Bulldogs continue their season this Friday night at Cedartown Memorial Stadium after coming back against Bainbridge last week in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

 Gail Conner

After traveling more than 250 miles to Southwest Georgia, Cedartown’s perfect season hung in the balance in the den of the Bainbridge Bearcats on Friday night. But the Bulldogs had saved up some fight for one more push.

Trailing 21-13 at halftime, No. 1 Cedartown made the appropriate adjustments and came back from the break to hold No. 6 Bainbridge scoreless in the final 24 minutes and score two touchdowns in the third quarter in a 26-21 victory.

Cedartown’s Patrick Gardner takes the ball after a handoff from quarterbck Reese Tanner druing Friday’s game against Bainbridge.
Cedartown’s Harlem Diamond (10) tries to get past a Bainbridge defender during Friday’s Class 4A state quarterfinal game.
Cedartown's offense listens to quarterback Reese Tanner (5) while in the huddle during Friday's game at Bainbridge in the Class 4A state quarterfinals.
