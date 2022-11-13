No matter which phase of the game they were playing, the Cedartown Bulldogs did whatever it took to find the end zone and continue their undefeated season to open the 2022 state playoffs on Friday night.

Quarterback Reece Tanner ran a fake punt 50 yards for a touchdown, Harlem Diamond had a 20-yard interception return for a score, and Cedartown shut out visiting Cedar Shoals 49-0 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In