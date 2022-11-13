No matter which phase of the game they were playing, the Cedartown Bulldogs did whatever it took to find the end zone and continue their undefeated season to open the 2022 state playoffs on Friday night.
Quarterback Reece Tanner ran a fake punt 50 yards for a touchdown, Harlem Diamond had a 20-yard interception return for a score, and Cedartown shut out visiting Cedar Shoals 49-0 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The victory marks the third year in a row the Bulldogs have advanced to the Sweet 16 under head coach Jamie Abrams, and extends their record to 11-0 this season while being ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.
Cedartown next hosts the Region 6-4A No. 2 seed Stephenson from Stone Mountain this Friday at Doc Ayers Field at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.
The Bulldogs led 42-0 at halftime this past Friday after a first half that proved they have the ability to score at any moment.
Diamond, who has consistently been one of the top athletes on the team this season, got a 40-yard touchdown pass from Tanner to start things off, followed by a 20-yard run from Patrick Gardner a few minutes later.
Tanner ran in the two-point conversion after Gardner’s touchdown to make it 22-0 with 6:01 remaining in the opening quarter.
Diamond then showed off his abilities on the defensive side of the ball by intercepting Cedar Shoals’ quarterback and turning it into a pick six. The kick from Eri Velasquez made it 29-0 Cedartown heading into the second quarter.
A botched punt by the Jaguars turned into a scoop and score for Cedartown’s Drew Ledbetter, and Demarcus Gardner intercepted Cedar Shoals later on in the period to set up a 40-yard touchdown pass to him from Tanner with 22 seconds to go in the half.
With a running clock in the second half, the Bulldogs put a bow on the night with a 13-yard touchdown run by Juelz Davis in the third quarter.
Cedartown finished with 338 yards of offense, with 244 of that coming on the ground, while Cedar Shoals (5-6) had just 101.
It will be a showdown with the Jaguars again for Cedartown this week as Stephenson comes into town with a 7-3 record following a 40-38 win over Pace Academy. Stephenson missed the playoffs for the first time this century last season but has reached the semifinals only once during that span.