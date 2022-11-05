TUNNEL HILL — Despite having already wrapped up the Region 7-4A crown, the Cedartown Bulldogs punctuated their season Friday night by downing Northwest Whitfield 58-13 to end the season undefeated.
Cedartown racked up 44 first-half points to end the season for the Bruins on a sour note and give the Bulldogs their first undefeated regular season since 2001. Cedartown, which locked up its third straight region championship with a 48-14 win over Southeast Whitfield on Oct. 28, will host Cedar Shoals this Friday to start the Class 4A state playoffs.
Cedartown (10-0, 5-0 Region 7-4A) started the scoring off last Friday when running back Harlem Diamond broke a 27-yard run midway through the first quarter. Add in a 2-point conversion, and the score was 8-0.
After forcing a three-and-out, it wouldn’t take long for the Bulldogs to again get in the end zone when quarterback Reece Tanner found Demarcus Gardner deep down field for a 44-yard touchdown pass to push the lead further out, but a missed PAT would put the score at 14-0 and end the quarter.
The second quarter started with an 18-yard touchdown pass to running back Tae Harris, widening the gap to 21-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, a Bruin returner would fumble at their own 18-yard line, turning the ball back over to the dangerous Cedartown offense. The Bulldogs flexed their muscles just 11 seconds later, scoring on the first play of the drive on an 18-yard pass to Harris for his second touchdown of the quarter, bringing the score to 28-0 with 11:01 to go in the quarter.
After Gardner intercepted a pass from Northwest's Owen Brooker, the Cedartown offense would again take only one play to score, when Khamarion Davis broke loose for the 36-yard touchdown, the third Cedartown touchdown in 1:27.
Following a fake punt attempt by the Bruins that fell incomplete, Cedartown would take the ball at the Northwest 28. Defensive stops by Connor Cummings and Jax Brooker would keep Cedartown out of the end zone, but a 30-yard field goal would continue to widen the gap at 38-0.
Another interception, this time by Diamond would set up another touchdown from Davis, ending the half 44-0.
A couple of late scores by Northwest’s Jase Talley and Braxton Floyd put some points on the board for the Bruins, but both of those scores were matched by Cedartown, including a 97-yard run by Harris that brought the final score to 58-13 and ended Northwest’s season.
Northwest Whitfield (5-5, 1-4 Region 7-4A) finishes short of the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. The Bruins end the year having gone 1-5 after a 4-0 start to the year.
Cedartown’s postseason begins Friday against Cedar Shoals, the No. 4 seed out of Region 8-4A. The Jaguars are 5-5 overall and won their final two games of the regular season.