A food pantry that was launched in Cedartown by Helping Hands Food Pantry in Rockmart is closing down.
The Good Neighbor Center on Woodall Road in Cedartown has ceased operations, and those who are seeking support for groceries can still find help at Helping Hands' location in Rockmart at 221 S. Piedmont Ave.
They are open from 12 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Presently, Helping Hands is also seeking volunteers to provide their services for 2 to 4 hours a day in the morning and afternoon to help with those seeking food support. Those interested can stop by the office of Woodmaster Supply, which is just next door to the pantry.
"Please come and gain a blessing helping others share God's blessings," Helping Hands shared in an announcement. "Along with needed volunteers, we continually seek funds to operate and need help with rent, power, food purchases and transportation costs."
All management and staff of Helping Hands are volunteers and contribute also to help neighbors in need.
For those who want more information about Helping Hands, contact them at 678-685-4644.