As part of the statewide effort to limit the community spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, Floyd-Polk Medical Center will adopt a No Visitors policy beginning at noon Tuesday, March 17.
While there will be some limited exceptions, no visitors will be allowed at any of Floyd Healthcare's hospital facilities locally, in Rome, and Cherokee County, Alabama.
The restrictions also apply to outpatient services such as Physical Therapy & Rehab, Wound Care, Imaging Services, Outpatient Diabetes as well as Floyd Primary Car
Some exceptions include:
- Only one person per patient for Family Birth Center patients
- Only one person per patient for children and minors
- Nursing staff and the attending physician will work with families who have special circumstances, such as end-of-life/critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis.
- One person per patient for those who need special assistance
- Only those parents or visitors with a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit issued ID band
- Only one person per patient outpatient surgery or testing
Floyd’s billing offices on Second Avenue in Rome will be closed to the public until further notice. If you have a billing question or need assistance, call our customer service offices:
- Hospital Billing Questions – 706.509.6000
- Physician Billing Questions – 706.509.3040
Online bill payment is available at www.floyd.orge and Floyd Urgent Care.