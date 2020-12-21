A nurse was the first person locally to receive a COVID-19 vaccination on Friday after Floyd Medical Center received a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine late last week.
Robin Cater, a critical care nurse, volunteered to be the first to receive the shot.
“I feel very blessed that I was first,” Cater said. She has been a member of the disaster preparedness team at FMC for several years and closely involved with the planning for treatment of the very first COVID-19 patients.
“I don’t think anybody could have understood the magnitude of the pandemic,” Cater said. She said the vaccination felt just like a flu shot — “nothing more, nothing less.”
Floyd Medical Center Executive Vice President and Chief of Patient Services Sheila Bennett said the staff at FMC had been preparing on a daily basis for the last six weeks for the day when the vaccines would first be available.
Redmond Regional Medical Center has also been awaiting its first shipment. Spokeswoman Andrea Pitts said Friday afternoon that Redmond still had not received its initial round of the Pfizer vaccines.
The hospital received enough doses to vaccinate all of its patient-facing direct caregivers, physicians, nursing, pharmacy and respiratory therapy personnel who are taking care of COVID-19 patients.
Local hospitals were treating 129 COVID-19 patients on Friday. The number of patients started rising significantly just over a month ago and has stayed high for the past few weeks.
The transmission of the virus has continued to set records locally and in the state. Over 180 Polk County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 in the two weeks ending on Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. That number does not include those tested with the rapid antigen tests.
Another COVID-19 death was reported Friday, bringing Polk County’s COVID-19 death toll to 40. December has seen seven Polk County deaths reported in the first 18 days of the month.
While the number of people being treated for COVID-19 has soared in recent weeks, Bennett said that only four were on ventilators but about 15 others were on advanced high flow oxygen.
“This vaccine gives us another tool,” Bennett said. “It’s hard to go to battle without the right tools.”
Logan Boss, spokesman for the Public Health Department said residents of long term or skilled nursing facilities will receive their vaccines through a federal government contracts with either Walgreens or CVS pharmacies. There still hasn’t been word when some of those facilities would start seeing vaccinations administered.
The first round of vaccines may take a couple of weeks to fully administer.
“We’ll be giving vaccines three days next week and then three days the next week,” Bennett said. “After that we’ll start going full ahead to vaccinate as many people as we can.”
The Pfizer vaccine is a dual dose vaccination so those who are receiving the vaccine today will get a second shot in 21 days.
“I saw a lot of our physicians in line, just a lot of brilliant physicians, not only saying this vaccine is what we need to do but being first in line and I think that speaks volumes,” Cater said.