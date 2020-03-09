Expect the vote count to continue to grow after more than 500 people came to take part in the Presidential primary's first week of early voting between Cedartown and Rockmart's precincts.
The Board of Elections office saw some 344 voters come into County Administration building in Cedartown to cast ballots, and another 201 went into the Nathan Dean Community Center in Rockmart. All told, some 545 people voted early during the week.
This week, tallies are expected to grow with a required Saturday voting session coming up on March 14 at both precincts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Early voting continues through March 20 in both Cedartown and Rockmart. During the final week of early voting on March 17 and 19 (Tuesday and Thursday) precincts will be open later to accommodate voters who can't make into early vote before the 5 p.m. closing time.
Voters can head to the polls in Cedartown at the County Administration office down the hall past the counters for tag and property tax payments at 144 West Ave., or in Rockmart at the Nathan Dean Community Center at 605 Goodyear Ave.
Polling places are open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during regular hours.
Voter registration for the Presidential primary ended on Monday, February 24.