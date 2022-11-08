First students graduate from GNTC’s electrical lineworker program

The first cohort of students to graduate from GNTC’s electrical lineworker program pose for a photo. Shown are William Bryce Epperson (from left, front row), Malik Reese, Ethan Tucker, Joshua Daum, Jonathan Hood, Isaac Ritter, Glenn Jose, Rylan McAlister, Brent Gentry, Melvin Pledger III (from left, standing), Logan Davenport, Chandler Caleb Hall, Cesar Molina, Josh Adams, Alabama Power Executive Vice President of Customer and Employee Services Jeff Peoples, Cosmas Kipruto, Salvador Barragan, Christopher (Ross) Moore, Jaylen Larkin and Georgia Power Senior Vice President of Power Delivery Fran Forehand.

Leaders from Georgia Power joined with officials from Georgia Northwestern Technical College and state and local representatives Oct. 31 at GNTC’s Polk County campus in Rockmart to congratulate the first graduates of GNTC’s new electrical lineworker program.

Through the collaboration between Georgia Power and GNTC, 18 students experienced a vigorous training program that included donated equipment such as trucks, poles and climbing equipment, as well as hands-on expertise from Georgia Power instructors.

GNTC electircal lineworker program graduate Malik Reese (left) receives congratulations from college president Heidi Popham during a graduation ceremony Oct. 31.
GNTC electircal lineworker program graduate Glenn Jose (left) receives congratulations from college president Heidi Popham during a graduation ceremony Oct. 31.
