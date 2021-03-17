Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.