First group graduates from Polk Career Connect program with career opportunities

Beau Lanham (from left), Jaden Blevins and Keyshaun McCullough sign their job offers from Polk County Public Service during a special ceremony at the conclusion of the Polk Career Connect program at Polk County College and Career Academy on Friday, June 16.
Victor Hernandez and Freddie Lopez-Tavera (sitting) hold up Parker Meggit shirts after accepting job offers with the Rockmart facility. Joining them are plant staff members Gezela Ramos (from left), John Leachman and Dustin Waddell.
Chris Thomas, president of The Development Authority of Polk County, talks with the participants of the Polk Career Connect program before graduation at the Polk County College and Career Academy on Friday, June 16.
Jeremy Stewart
Sitting at the front of a room including their family and supporters, a group of recent high school graduates were able to celebrate the completion of a new program and their next step in life.
On Friday, June 16, a group of six young people graduated from Polk Career Connect, a new workforce initiative created through a collaboration between local industries, Polk School District, Polk County Chamber of Commerce, and The Development Authority of Polk County.