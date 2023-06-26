First group graduates from Polk Career Connect program with career opportunities

Sitting at the front of a room including their family and supporters, a group of recent high school graduates were able to celebrate the completion of a new program and their next step in life.

On Friday, June 16, a group of six young people graduated from Polk Career Connect, a new workforce initiative created through a collaboration between local industries, Polk School District, Polk County Chamber of Commerce, and The Development Authority of Polk County.

