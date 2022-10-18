Nearly 500 people cast in-person ballots between the two locations open for the first day of early voting in Polk County on Monday, a turnout on par with the 2018 midterm election.
Statewide, more than 131,000 Georgians turned out for the first day of early voting ahead of this year’s midterm elections, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported Tuesday.
The huge turnout wasn’t surprising considering Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock are on the ballot, along with Georgia’s congressional delegation. All 236 seats in the General Assembly also are being contested.
Locally, the Polk County elections officials reported 498 people cast ballots Monday with 13 of the 443 absentee ballots issued by the elections office received so far. The Polk County Elections Office plans to update early voting totals each day on the county’s website at elections.polkga.org/board-of-elections.
Polk County had a total of 2,802 in the first week of early voting for the 2018 midterms, which featured the first contest between Kemp and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams.
Early voting continues through Nov. 4 with Polk County voters able to cast ballots Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at two locations — the Rockmart Community Center located at 604 Goodyear Ave. and The Polk County Election Department located at 144 West Ave. in Cedartown.
Early voting polls will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 29.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, with precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Georgia’s state numbers Monday are 85% higher than the number of voters who showed up to vote on the first day of early voting before the last midterm elections four years ago and fell just short of the 136,739 who cast ballots as early voting kicked off ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
Democrats in particular have been urging their supporters to take advantage of early voting in light of changes to state election laws the Republican-controlled legislature passed this year that put new restrictions on voting by absentee ballot in the name of restoring voting integrity.
Statewide, reports of long lines Monday were minimal, although there were some reports of voters waiting in line for more than 30 minutes at a few popular voting locations in metro areas, Raffensperger said.
Dave Williams of Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.