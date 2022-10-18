ELECTION 2022 logo

Nearly 500 people cast in-person ballots between the two locations open for the first day of early voting in Polk County on Monday, a turnout on par with the 2018 midterm election.

Statewide, more than 131,000 Georgians turned out for the first day of early voting ahead of this year’s midterm elections, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported Tuesday.

Dave Williams of Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.

