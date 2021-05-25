Members of the Cedartown Fire Department, along with several other firefighters from other departments, participated in extrication and stabilization training last week.
Veteran firefighters and rookies trained alongside each other, sharing valuable information regarding proper procedures, worst-case scenarios and rescue missions.
There are so many things firefighters have to take into account when responding to a vehicle accident, like location of fuel lines and batteries, undeployed airbags, the type of glass vehicles have in their windows and so much more. And all of that has to be assessed in a matter of seconds so they can help the victim.
Vehicles change from year to year, and training like this helps our fire department stay knowledgeable and efficient.