Who does not enjoy sitting outside around a bonfire when the temperature is cool? My family absolutely loves doing this, especially right now when the night is so clear and the air is nice and crisp.
The use of a fire pit can drastically improve your yard, especially if you do not have much acreage. Fire pits are fairly inexpensive, starting at $50, but can ultimately be made out of anything that is not flammable.
Old metal drums or tire rims work great and can usually be obtained for little or no money. Make sure to position your fire pit far enough away from buildings so that if there were any high flames or thick smoke there would be no effect to the structure.
Personally, I always like to make sure the wind is blocked by something, not only because the wind can be uncomfortable but also cause problems when lighting the fire. There needs to be a place for you to store your fire making material also, a small shed or lean-too will suffice to keep your wood or kindling dry. These are just a few tips and tricks for allowing you to better enjoy being outside during the cold months.
