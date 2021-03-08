The nearly three-year long battle between Polk County and Waste Industries over the management and operation of the Grady Road landfill seemingly reached its conclusion last week.
Polk County Commissioners approved a final order by a 3-2 vote at their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 2, that resolved the pending lawsuit between the county and ETC of Georgia, whose parent company is Waste Industries.
The landfill has been a subject of a court order, a lawsuit and several complaints in recent years involving both the stench and soil cover at the site, as well as the amount of buzzards who frequent the landfill.
The order was discussed in executive session but was voted on during the public portion of the meeting. Commissioners Chuck Thaxton, Linda Liles and Ray Carter voted for approval, while commissioners Gary Martin and Scotty Tillery voted against it.
Polk County had initially filed a lawsuit in May, 2018, seeking to get Waste Industries to fix ongoing issues at the landfill as well as money officials say the company owes for overcharging and holding back host fees.
The final order provides that ETC of Georgia pay the county $760,630.66 for underpaid host fees and another $314,475.49 for improperly charged “fuel surcharge fees,” according to a release sent out by the county.
The order also requires Waste Industries to cover trash daily with six inches of soil instead of using tarps, and continue with their efforts in using several systems to abate odors at the landfill.
ETC of Georgia is also required to replace the current leachate pond at the landfill with leachate tanks within the next 24 months. It will also no longer accept any sludge.
A court order had previously required the company to use the soil cover instead of the large tarps to cover the daily intake in May, 2020. Since then, a new landfill manager has taken over operations and given reports about the progress to the county commission.
She said repairs have already been made to the site’s gas collection system, which pumps out methane that is then burned off, as well as the landfill’s leachate system that collects the liquids that run off from the landfill before they are able to seep into the ground.
The final order also includes that base tipping fees charged to Polk County and Polk County residents are not to be higher than $20.00 per ton, exclusive of fees and taxes, for a period of seven years.
Finally, the order indicates that the county and ETC of Georgia will work to permit a horizontal, rather than vertical, expansion of the landfill.