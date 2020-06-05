Today is the final day to cast a ballot early at precincts in Cedartown and Rockmart as the Primary Day comes up on Tuesday in Georgia.
Some 2,080 voters have cast ballots so far in the combined primaries, and 3,411 absentee ballots have been returned to the Board of Elections as of close of business Thursday.
Voters have until 3 p.m. today in Rockmart, and 5 p.m. in Cedartown to vote early ahead of the June 9 primary, which features local, state and the Presidential preference ballots for 2020.
The Board of Elections office in Cedartown is located at 144 West Ave., Cedartown, and the Nathan Dean Community Center is hosting the precinct in Rockmart at 605 Goodyear Ave.
A few local seats on the GOP ballot for the primaries will end up being the only opportunity to select a candidate to serve beginning in 2021. Among them is the County Commission District 1 seat held by Scotty Tillery, who is being challenged by James Vines for the position.
The District 2 Commission race features incumbent Chuck Thaxton and challenger Glenn Robinson. The Probate Court Judge race between current Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier and Robert "Bobby" Brooks will also be determined next Tuesday.