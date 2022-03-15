Authorities have released very few details in the discovery of a body found in a rural area of western Polk County on Tuesday.
According to officials:
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Polk County Police Department to assist with a death investigation around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday after an unidentified body was located somewhere near Esom Hill Road.
Agents with the GBI's Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun arrived on the scene and took control of the investigation. The body was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
No other details have been officially released as of Tuesday evening. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Polk County Police at 770-748-7331 and ask to speak with Sergeant Raybun (#804).
Polk County Coroner Norman Smith reported that his office responded to the scene but could not release any information as to the gender or state of the body.
