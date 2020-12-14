An order issued last week continues the suspension of jury trials in the Northern District of Georgia until Feb. 28, 2021.
Jury trials in northern Georgia’s federal courts have been suspended since March 16 and the region’s Chief U.S. District Court Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. continued that suspension with the order published Thursday.
“In what has become an unfortunately recurring exercise, the court again considers whether national, state and local COVID-19 conditions have sufficiently improved to permit the safe resumption of federal jury trials within the Northern District’s courthouses,” Thrash wrote. “Once again, the news is not good.”
The federal court district covers the northern third of Georgia and includes Floyd, Fulton, Cobb, Walker, Gordon, Polk and Catoosa counties. There are four courthouses in the district: Atlanta, Rome, Gainesville and Newnan.
Judge Thrash cited issues in the country as well as Georgia among the reasons for continuing the suspension.
“Conditions at the district level are not more favorable. Nine of the top ten counties in Georgia for the greatest number of new cases are within the Northern District,” the order stated.
The order recognized conditions continue to impede the ability of attorneys to prepare for trial, despite the improved ability to communicate using technology.
Because of the current spread of COVID-19 and the expected impact of holiday gatherings, Thrash wrote there will be no civil or criminal jury trials in any division of the Northern District of Georgia until the end of February.
The order also continued the suspension of tolling Speedy Trial Act deadlines.
Grand jury proceedings will continue under the order and summons for prospective jurors for civil and criminal jury trials, scheduled after the order expires, can be sent out.
Ga. high court urges caution
An order issued Wednesday, Dec. 9, from Chief Justice Melton of the Georgia Supreme Court urges judges in the state’s district courts to use caution when holding in-person proceedings.
“While this order does not impose a blanket shutdown of nonessential in-person proceedings, courts should remain vigilant of changing COVID-19 conditions and be prepared to suspend jury trials as necessary and to reconsider grand jury proceedings as well,” the order stated.
Grand jury proceedings resumed in October for Polk County Superior Court with extra precaution taken to keep jurors safe from possible transmission of the virus. There is no set date for the resumption of jury trials in Polk County.
In the state system, previous orders have placed a stay on the requirement that detained defendants must have a grand jury hearing within 90 days or be granted a bond.
“We will be lifting that stay at some point and prosecutors should be prioritizing the cases they need to present to grand juries to reduce backlogs,” Melton said.