Police news

A GoFundMe page is accepting donations to help a family who lost a 4-year-old in a fatal wreck in Polk County on Wednesday.

Luis Guzman-Cornejo died as a result of his injuries sustained in a single-vehicle wreck on Cave Spring Road near Kings Bridge Road in Northwest Polk County.

