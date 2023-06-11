Kids fishing rodeo sees families swarm to Kenview Farms for annual event

Hundreds of people set up along the edges of a pond along Cartersville Highway north of Rockmart on Saturday to enjoy the outdoors and try catching a whopper or two.

The annual Polk County Kids Fishing Rodeo provided kids with a chance to spend some time outside while learning about the patience of fishing at Kenview Farms. The free event, organized by local Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials, welcomed more than 500 kids.

