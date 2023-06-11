Brady Harber carefully holds a freshly-caught catfish as his mom, Allie, gets her phone ready to get a picture of it while at the Polk County Kids Fishing Rodeo at Kenview Farms on Saturday, June 10. More than 500 kids came out for the free event.
Brady Harber carefully holds a freshly-caught catfish as his mom, Allie, gets her phone ready to get a picture of it while at the Polk County Kids Fishing Rodeo at Kenview Farms on Saturday, June 10. More than 500 kids came out for the free event.
Jeremy Stewart
Brady Harber carefully holds a freshly-caught catfish as his mom, Allie, gets her phone ready to get a picture of it while at the Polk County Kids Fishing Rodeo at Kenview Farms on Saturday, June 10. More than 500 kids came out for the free event.
Jeremy Stewart
Hundreds of people set up around the pond at Kenview Farms for the Polk County Kids Fishing Rodeo on Saturday, June 10.
Jeremy Stewart
Rydner Strange holds up the fish caught by him and his siblings at the Polk County Kids Fishing Rodeo at Kenview Farms on Saturday, June 10.
Jeremy Stewart
Maliah Washington is all smiles as she walks with her snow cone at the Polk County Kids Fishing Rodeo at Kenview Farms on Saturday, June 10.
Jeremy Stewart
Blakleigh Elliott holds the new fishing rod and reel she won during Saturday’s fishing rodeo. Several kids walked away with prizes donated by local businesses.
Jeremy Stewart
Zander Wilkes (right) works to get a fish off of his hook while listening to his grandfather, David Turner, at the Polk County Kids Fishing Rodeo at Kenview Farms on Saturday, June 10.
Hundreds of people set up along the edges of a pond along Cartersville Highway north of Rockmart on Saturday to enjoy the outdoors and try catching a whopper or two.
The annual Polk County Kids Fishing Rodeo provided kids with a chance to spend some time outside while learning about the patience of fishing at Kenview Farms. The free event, organized by local Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials, welcomed more than 500 kids.