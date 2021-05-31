A bright, sunny afternoon in downtown Rockmart was the backdrop for a solemn and meaningful ceremony celebrating those who gave their lives for our country.
The American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 in Rockmart presented their annual Memorial Day ceremony at the city’s Veterans Memorial Park on Monday with several veterans, family and special guests in attendance.
The beginning of the event featured a wreath laying by Post 12 Auxiliary President Sheila Brinkley, the presentation of the colors by the post’s Legion Riders group, and an invocation by Rev. Thomas Hall of Rockmart First United Methodist Church.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, congresswoman for Georgia’s 14th District, which includes Polk County, attended the ceremony and was asked to say a few words by Brown-Wright Past Post Commander Vaden Underwood.
She thanked the members of the American Legion post who took the time to organize the ceremony and spoke shortly on the meaning of the holiday.
“Memorial Day is such a wonderful day where we grieve, remember and honor the great men and women who served the United States of America and protected our freedoms, our constitution and our wonderful way of life that God has blessed us with,” Greene said.
“So thank you to all of you that are here that are veterans, and thank you for making it such an important time out of your day, on this Memorial Day, to come and honor and remember those that died, who served, that we live in the freest, most wonderful country in the world.”
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Pastor Roger Parris, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, was the guest speaker for the ceremony. He spoke of how God is the ultimate Commander in Chief and to remember the men and women who protect our freedom as a Christian nation.
He quoted Ezekiel 22:30, which reads “And I sought for a man among them, that should stand in the hedge, and fill in the gap before me for the land…”
“I am thankful for the men and women who stand in the hedge and fill in the gaps for our country to protect it from the evil and tyranny in this world,” Parris said. “They follow the direction of God and are given guidance by those who do the same.”
Parris served in the Navy from 1970-1973, mostly serving on the aircraft carrier USS Independence in the Mediterranean.
“I never drove an airplane, and I never drove a tank, but I have drove an aircraft carrier,” Parris said. “I am honored that I found privilege enough to do that and serve in the armed services. And that I can stand here today free because of so many’s sacrifice.”
Underwood read off the names of all of the local veterans who had died in the last year. Following a 21-gun salute by the post’s honor guard and the playing of “Taps” by legion member Maurice Sherman, he thanked everyone who attended the ceremony.
“It’s important to remember on Memorial Day, and every day, how many lives have been given for us to have the rights we treasure so much here,” Underwood said.