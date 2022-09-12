The smell of popcorn and cotton candy once again spread through the Polk County Fairgrounds last week while the screams of brave thrill seekers carried across the property.

The 2022 Polk County Fair saw people gather once again to relax and have some fun while also supporting local civic groups and organizations. The fair, which is the primary fundraiser of the Exchange Club of Cedartown, welcomed visitors from Sept. 7 through Sept. 11 to take in the sights and sounds of an old-fashioned country fair.

Fair brings rides, fun to town

Emma Ratliff, from Rome, holds onto her lamb Pinky during the showmanship judging at the Polk County Fair Lamb and Goat Show on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Shirley Benefield (from left), Merritt Powell and Josie Swafford pose during the awards for the Preschool division of the 2022 Miss Polk County Fair Pageant on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Benefield was the overall category winner.
Gracie Ruth Watson was crowned Miss Polk County Fair at the 2022 Miss Polk County Fair Pageant last Wednesday, Sept. 7. The Rockmart High School junior won the title for the second year in a row.
Alivia Dorsey smiles as she is held by her mom, Kinsley Dorsey, during the Baby Miss portion of the 2022 Miss Polk County Fair Pageant on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
