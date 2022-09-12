Fair brings rides, fun to town

The 2022 Polk County Fair welcomed vistors from around Northwest Georgia last week to ride some rides, eat some carnival food and take in a show or two. The annual fundraiser of the Exchange Club of Cedartown was held from Sept. 7-11 at the Polk County Fairgrounds.
Shirley Benefield (from left), Merritt Powell and Josie Swafford pose during the awards for the Preschool division of the 2022 Miss Polk County Fair Pageant on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Benefield was the overall category winner.
Gilmer County High School senior Mary Parks blow dries her goat, Olive, before the Polk County Fair Lamb and Goat Show on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Grayson McKee (left) and his father, Matt McKee, take a ride down the Fun Slide at the 2022 Polk County Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Participants in a class of the Polk County Fair Lamb and Goat Show work to keep their animals under control during the judging on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Crowds meander between the thrill rides and food trailers set up throughout the Polk County Fairgrounds during the 2022 Polk County Fair.
The smell of popcorn and cotton candy once again spread through the Polk County Fairgrounds last week while the screams of brave thrill seekers carried across the property.
The 2022 Polk County Fair saw people gather once again to relax and have some fun while also supporting local civic groups and organizations. The fair, which is the primary fundraiser of the Exchange Club of Cedartown, welcomed visitors from Sept. 7 through Sept. 11 to take in the sights and sounds of an old-fashioned country fair.
Groups like the Polk County Explorers and the Polk County Historical Society had booths set up in the fairground’s exhibition hall, while volunteers with the Cedartown Junior Service League covered the entrance gate throughout the event.
Live music was also featured during the five-day event with bands and singers taking the stage each night of the fair.
The Polk County Livestock Promotions group, along with the Polk County Young Farmers Association, joined together with the county’s agricultural community to hold the Polk County Fair Lamb and Goat Show on Sept. 7 and the Polk County Community Calf Show on Sept. 8.
The lamb and goat show had students from all over North Georgia and Northeast Alabama come to show their animals and be judged on showmanship. The following night’s event was a special exhibition show for the Polk County Show Team, made up of students from Polk School District’s middle and high schools.
The evening also included a portion where PSD administrators, along with community leaders and elected officials, got to show a calf in the arena as well in a friendly competition.
Polk County’s full Open Calf Show will be held this Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at 10 a.m. at the Polk County Fairgrounds livestock barn.
The 2022 Miss Polk County Fair Pageant, also sponsored by Polk County Livestock Promotions, was held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and saw more than a dozen young girls compete for their division and the overall title.
Winners in each division were: Baby Miss — Alivia Dorsey, Tiny Tot — Evelynn Hatch, Preschool — Shirley Benefield, 1st and 2nd Grade — Kimber Benefield, 5th and 6th Grade — Amiya Dorsey, and 11th and 12th Grade — Gracie Ruth Watson.
Watson was also named the Grand Supreme Winner, earning the title of Miss Polk County Fair for the second year in a row. Watson is a junior at Rockmart High School and said she has dreams of being Miss America, adding that she has been competing in pageants before she could walk.
Baby Miss contestant Caroline Womack earned People’s Choice honors following a dollar-a-vote campaign.