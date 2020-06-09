F.H.F. Hair Design is providing their help to collect donations for a family who lost everything in a recent house fire.
The hair salon on Main Street in downtown Cedartown is taking donations clothing, home furnishings, kitchen equipment, bedding, shoes - just about everything a family needs in their daily lives.
F.H.F. Hair Design began the campaign last week and owner Hal Floyd said that some donations have come in already, but that "the family pretty much lost everything they owned in the fire."
Clothing sizes for the family are include medium and large women's t-shirts, large women's tops, size 9 women's shoes, extra large men's shirts and 10 shoe sizes for men.
Those who have questions about making donations can contact the salon at 678-901-0643. Donations are being accepted Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.