Two men were being held without bond Tuesday after both were charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children following the execution of separate search warrants.
According to Polk County Police:
Joey Lee Turner and Zydrick Kionte Mitchell were arrested Tuesday morning as a result of separate investigations.
Turner, 42, of a Virginia Circle address in Cedartown, is charged with 45 counts of felony sexual exploitation of children as well as single counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Mitchell, 23, of a White River Road address in Rockmart, is charged with two counts of felony sexual exploitation of children as well as several felony drug-related charges.
Those charges include of two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Members of the Polk County Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division executed the two search warrants with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, and the Polk County Drug Task Force.
A press release announcing the arrests stated no further details would be available at this time as both investigations are still ongoing.