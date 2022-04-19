A local civic group once again set aside time recently to ensure that the men and women who protect their communities received a moment of recognition for going above and beyond their duty.
The Exchange Club of Cedartown held its annual Officer of the Year banquet on Thursday, March 31, at Cherokee Golf and Country Club. This year, as they began doing in 2021, the club allowed each law enforcement agency in Polk County to nominate an officer to be their representative and honor each one.
Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome thanked the Exchange Club for allowing him to select two members of his agency — Sgt. Jason Cox and officer Alexander Zeno.
“I know every law enforcement agency in this room will say that our staff, the men and women that work in law enforcement, don’t get thanked enough. And any small gesture means a lot. It means a lot to all of us,” Newsome said as he introduced the two men.
Cox, a 16-year veteran of the department, and Zeno, a native of Brooklyn, New York, were asked to respond to a call from a United States Marine veteran last year who was having an acute episode of post traumatic stress disorder. He called 911 and he asked to speak to a veteran.
Both Cox and Zeno served in the U.S. Marine Corps and talked to the man, who later expressed his gratitude for helping him during a rough time.
Officer Jeriah Tucker was selected as Polk County Police’s representative, and Chief Kenny Dodd said his type are hard to come by.
“It’s rare when you’re a supervisor in management that you have employees that are just a joy to be around. The guy that you love all your heart and the guy that loves you with all his heart. And that’s Jeriah Tucker,” Dodd said of the young officer.
Tucker’s work ethic helped him lead the department in felony drug arrests last year as he worked to take dangerous drugs and weapons off of the streets.
Rockmart Assistant Police Chief Jonathan Fuller introduced Rockmart Police Capt. Jeremy Walters as his agency’s Officer of the Year selection. A 16-year veteran of the department, Walters’ dedication has been unmatched during the tough times brought on by COVID-19 restrictions, according to Fuller.
“I’ve never in my life, in any shape, form, or fashion, met somebody who worked so hard, who was so dedicated to a job,” Fuller said.
Sgt. Breton Watters was introduced by Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats as his agency’s selection for Officer of the Year due to the deputy’s unselfishness in the last year as he took over the role of sergeant on his shift without the accompanying pay raise during deputy Kerry Eason’s absence due to health problems.
Moats said Watters never complained.
“He never said anything. And that shift ran completely flawless with Breton in the lead. And that means a lot to have somebody that dedicated that loves their job. They love this community they work in,” Moats said.
Sadly, Eason passed away less than two weeks before the banquet. Watters was fully promoted to sergeant.
“And I couldn’t think of anybody who deserved it more. He has tried to fill the shoes of Kerry Eason, which is impossible, but he did a great job, and I’m proud of him,” Moats said.
Moats was also presented a plaque by Exchange Club President Jane Holbrooks Hamlett in memory of Eason for his many years of dedicated service to the citizens of Polk County.