Since reopening last June, the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center has hosted special exhibits, numerous art classes and workshops.
Center director Peggy Cline said it has been her goal to simply provide local residents with something to do in a time when many activities and events have been canceled or postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just like to have stuff for people to take part in or come see in our gallery,” Cline said. “And we make sure to follow the guidelines for health safety.”
A workshop this past Saturday at the center, located in the City of Rockmart Municipal Complex at 316 N. Piedmont Ave., focused on the art of psanky, or Ukranian Easter egg decorating.
Instructor Margie Monde, a art professor at Shorter University, led the workshop, which had participants decorate wooden eggs in the style of the psanky tradition.
Cline said they limit the number of people in a class or workshop to allow the appropriate physical distancing and encourage all participants to wear a facemask and not attend if they feel sick. The center has hand sanitizing stations as well.
The current exhibit of the 2021 juried art show runs through March 11 in the gallery, and will be followed by the annual Rockmart High School Student Art Show starting March 18 and running through April 29.
The next exhibit is titled Floral Expressions, with entries submitted from local artists being accepted by April 10.
Pottery, drawing, painting and fused glass classes are ongoing at the center. Those interested can check out a schedule on the arts center’s website at www.rockmart-ga.gov/RCACClassesWorkshops.aspx.
Here is a rundown of upcoming workshops and children summer camps sponsored by the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center:
February 27: Bird in Flight Clay Garden Stake Workshop with Paul Craighead, rivoletti@netzero.net or 770-843-5302. Make a clay bird to adorn the top of a garden stake. 10-12:30 - $35, all materials included.
February 27: Atmosphere and Reflections Oil Painting Workshop with Beverly Culver, 770-289-1837. 10 am – 3 pm, $25, Adult (16 and over), contact for supply list.
March 6: Fused Glass in Metal Garden Stake with Elizabeth Mobley, 770-851-4431 or theglassery@earthlink.net, $70 - 10 am - 12:30 pm, All materials included.
March 13: Gnome felting with Hillari Knight, 770-862-2248, $35 - 10 am - 12:30 pm, All materials included knightcreativeart@gmail.com.
March 20: Rain and Sun Oil Workshop with Beverly Culver, 770-289-1837, 10 am – 3 pm, $25, Adult (16 and over), contact for a supply list.
March 27: Alcohol Ink with Metallic Inks Workshop with Margie Monde, margiemonde@gmail.com or 706-767-5139. 10-12:30, $25, All materials included.
March 27: Mini Magnet Mania Workshop with Elaine Southerland, 678-425-4595. All supplies included. 10-12 - $12.
RCAC 2021 Summer Camps
Theatre Camp I: Jungle Book, Kids: June 2-11 week days
(Elementary)
Theatre Camp II: Wizard of Oz: June 14-25 week days
(Middle & High School)
Animation Camp: June 7-11 (Age 10-16)
Little Hands, BIG Art Camp: June 21-25 (Age 4-6)
Pottery Camp: June 28 - July 2 (Age 7-13)
Under the Sea Art Camp: July 12-16 (Age 7-13)
Applications for all of these camps can be found online at www.rockmart-ga.gov/RCACSummerARTCamps.aspx.